COMMENT | It is no exaggeration to say that Malaysia has experienced rampant environmental destruction. This ranges from large-scale pollution of land, water, and air, to the depletion of natural resources and unchecked, unsustainable development.

Kuala Lumpur, for instance, has lost an estimated 50 to 60 percent of its green space over the past half-century. The consequences are now becoming increasingly apparent. We are left wondering why temperatures are rising, what happened to our flood retention ponds, why Shah Alam floods so regularly, and where our recreational spaces have gone, not to mention the loss of the city's character and charm.

The causes are many, and mirror those behind the recurring haze: unfettered development, disregard for checks and balances, weak governance, the poor application of science in planning, and widespread corruption without accountability. Powerful economic and development interests, often with political connections, have run roughshod over public interests and flouted the law for decades.

Yet holding those responsible to account through due process remains exceptionally difficult. How many cases can we cite in which legal action has successfully addressed environmental violations and destruction? Such incidents are reported, make headlines briefly, and then disappear from public attention.

Was anyone prosecuted over the pollution of Sungai Perak linked to rare earth mining in October 2025? No. In November, three mining firms were suspended after the river turned blue, but no fines or criminal charges followed. By January, they were back in operation.

The state, meanwhile, sought to blame rainwater washing minerals off Hulu Perak, revealing a troubling lack of scientific understanding and a casual approach to a serious environmental breach. No test results have been made public, and a key tributary has since turned orange. Civil society groups and NGOs have protested, largely to no avail. Meanwhile, much of the urban population remains uninformed because of inadequate media coverage and an ingrained belief that ordinary citizens cannot change anything.

Sungai Perak turned blue

Consider the haze. How many Malaysian companies implicated in the problem over the past two decades have even been named and called upon to explain themselves, let alone taken to court? Indonesian courts have ordered plantation companies to pay more than US$1.3 billion over forest fires. In 2014, a Malaysian-owned company and its manager were convicted there.

This month, Greenpeace again linked a Malaysian plantation company to haze hotspots, yet our government's response was to declare that Malaysian firms were not involved. In Malaysia, no company has been prosecuted, nor has anyone sued the government for negligence, as residents of West Kalimantan are now doing against President Prabowo Subianto.

Singapore, meanwhile, is finally promising to use legal means to hold those responsible accountable, including companies registered there. This has already triggered a diplomatic dispute with Indonesia.

A licence to destroy

In Malaysia, however, there is almost complete silence about the companies involved, let alone any serious effort to identify them, hold them accountable, and work out solutions. Turning a blind eye and blaming nobody has become the operating model. Those who try to expose the culprits are ignored or intimidated.

Anyone considering legal action had better have deep pockets. Few effective legal avenues exist to address matters of public and common interest when the government is unwilling to act, despite growing public anger.

Haze in Negeri Sembilan

NGOs repeatedly fail in court to hold those responsible for flagrant environmental violations accountable. Cases are often dismissed at the lower-court level for reasons all too familiar: judges who view such challenges, naively or out of ignorance, as anti-development, or a willingness to accommodate the wishes of those in higher places. The inability of NGOs and local communities to hold mining companies, developers, other industries and state governments accountable for evident environmental damage is a case in point.

The reasons for this lack of progress are largely consistent: institutions have been captured or appear incapable of doing what is required, while citizens are fearful, financially constrained, and conditioned to be subservient. Many simply do not believe they can take on the powers that be and win.

Over decades, this has emboldened wrongdoers to the point where such behaviour has become normalised. A developer or contractor can fell a hundred protected trees, with little consequence. Reports of municipal syndicates cutting down trees to supply timber and biomass markets go uninvestigated. The law can be breached with the expectation that authorities will look the other way, transgressions can be buried through bribes or gifts, and cases that reach the lower courts may be quashed through interference.

It is difficult to identify a landmark environmental ruling in Malaysia that has resulted in severe penalties, meaningful changes to lax laws, or a lasting legal precedent.

The rot behind condo management

The management of strata properties, particularly condominiums, is notoriously problematic. At the heart of the issue are persistent questions of mismanagement, abuse of power, and malfeasance.

The housing and local government minister has spoken openly about these problems. The ministry is reviewing the relevant legislation, which covers almost three million strata units across more than 27,000 schemes, with the aim of strengthening governance, transparency, and accountability among Joint Management Bodies (JMBs) and Management Corporations (MCs). It is also reviewing the competence of building management companies, with proposals to regulate and register firms given that many are neither qualified nor professionally managed.

Yet owners are unlikely to see meaningful improvements in professional standards or accountability. Why? Because such reviews often amount to little more than performative exercises, while new regulations remain poorly enforced and easily ignored. Owners have limited avenues for redress, particularly when confronting abuses by MCs.

Ask anyone living in a condominium, and they are likely to have grievances that have festered for years, ranging from the misuse of funds to poor financial management and unaudited accounts. This is despite strata property representing a substantial asset class estimated to be worth between RM600 billion and RM800 billion. Given the scale of the sector and the potential for widespread financial abuse, one would expect stringent safeguards. Yet a closer examination reveals a very different reality.

The institutions under the Housing and Local Government Ministry responsible for enforcement and oversight are inefficient, widely perceived as corrupt, and frequently unresponsive to complaints. This allows abuses to persist. MCs, in turn, can ride roughshod over owners' interests, particularly when those managing them are implicated in misconduct. Owners who question their decisions may even find themselves facing action through the tribunal system.

These tribunals often operate in an archaic manner. Lawyers appointed as presidents can behave more like judges than impartial arbiters, regularly arriving late and leaving scores of people waiting for hours. Their approach can also discourage challenges and prevent cases from being properly heard on their merits. Rather than serving the wider public interest and resolving disputes efficiently, they often interpret issues narrowly, overlooking the need to balance rules, principles, and circumstances.

The result is a tendency to favour MCs, an approach that is easier and safer for the system, but ultimately preserves the status quo and allows abuses of power to continue.

This system persists because most owners accept tribunal decisions without challenge. More importantly, many are unwilling or unable to bear the cost of pursuing cases in higher courts. MCs, meanwhile, often use owners' funds, despite guidelines governing expenditure on legal matters, to pursue their own agendas and conceal incompetence or malfeasance, knowing they are unlikely to be challenged.

In Kuala Lumpur, complaints to the Commissioner of Buildings (COB) under City Hall often go unanswered unless the complainant has the right connections. There is also a widespread perception, including among lawyers practising in this area, that corruption is commonplace, with collusion between authorities, building management firms, and MCs. One can only hope that the ministry's current review seriously addresses these shortcomings and that the MACC takes a closer interest, given the importance of this sector and the substantial sums involved.

A revolution in attitudes and institutions

The examples above, as well as in part one of this series, demonstrate that widespread abuses of power are no coincidence. Administrative weaknesses and regulatory loopholes are exploited by bad actors, aided by the very gatekeepers of the legal ecosystem who should be preventing such misconduct. The result is a further entrenchment of the status quo.

So how can Malaysians secure the legal protections, fairness, and justice they deserve? It certainly does not begin with the naive assumption that a legal system that works in theory will necessarily deliver justice, or that simply taking a case to court will produce the right outcome. As the examples demonstrate, this is often far from the reality in Malaysia. Instead, we need to learn from other countries, while recognising that none offers a perfect model.

In Japan and South Korea, there is a deeply rooted cultural aversion to the everyday abuse of power and disregard for rules. Collective welfare is widely understood, and violating that principle carries social stigma and a strong sense of shame, particularly when exposed. Consequently, practices that have become disturbingly commonplace in Malaysia, from pilfering public funds and felling trees to dumping waste into waterways and open burning, are less readily tolerated.

In Hong Kong and Singapore, decades of concerted efforts to stamp out corruption have empowered ordinary citizens. Having witnessed tangible improvements, they understand that they can challenge abuses of power, including those involving major corporations and government agencies, because institutional checks and safeguards are accessible. Complaints about fraud within government, businesses, or volunteer committees can trigger investigations by anti-corruption agencies.

More importantly, potential wrongdoers know they cannot operate with impunity. Even relatively minor offences can carry serious consequences. This has helped transform public attitudes and build a more robust accountability framework, without relying excessively on courts and lawyers that may prove ineffective. It also strengthens the protection of ordinary citizens' rights and public interests. As the culture shifts and abuses become less tolerated, the legal ecosystem reinforces itself, while citizens become less subservient and more willing to challenge those in power.

This is Malaysia's challenge, and a fundamental shift must begin soon if we are to fulfil the aspirations of both citizens and the government and realise our potential as a nation. The rule of law goes well beyond slogans about fighting corruption. It requires more than regulatory reviews that remain ineffective because of weak, unaccountable institutions. It also demands an overhaul of a legal ecosystem that is dysfunctional and compromised, alongside law enforcement agencies that few people trust.

READ MORE: COMMENT | Part 1: How bad actors thrive - a cowed public and broken legal system

Ultimately, it means dismantling the conditions that allow wrongdoing to flourish: a culture in which accountability carries little value or consequence, where many among the elite appear to have lost their moral compass, and where large sections of the public are cowed into looking the other way.

What Malaysia needs, therefore, is nothing short of a revolution in attitudes and institutions. Corruption must become socially unacceptable, accountability must become a way of life, and power must no longer be something to fear. The entrenched power distance between those who govern and those they serve must be dismantled. These principles must be practised every day, in every corner of society, with citizens empowered and willing to defend them.

Ultimately, that transformation must be backed by severe and consistent consequences for wrongdoing, imposed without fear or favour.

CHANDRAN NAIR is the founder and CEO of the Global Institute for Tomorrow (Gift), an independent pan-Asian think tank. His books explore topics including China's governance and global influence, sustainable development, global inequality, white privilege, and Asia's role in reshaping capitalism and consumption.

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of Malaysiakini.