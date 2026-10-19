e23, Enygma Technologies and RExharge were named Champions of the Selangor Triple Accelerator Programme 2026 on 14th October 2026, each taking home RM20,000 at the Grand Final Demo Day. e23 is building a quantum-resistant blockchain, Enygma uses AI to inspect industrial assets, and RExharge supports Malaysians from buying an electric vehicle to charging it at home.

The Selangor Information Technology & Digital Economy Corporation (Sidec) named 12 winners, four from each of its Token-X, Deep-X and Retail-X tracks, at the Plenary Theatre, Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, during the AI & Semiconductor Summit (AiSEM@Selangor). The awards were presented by YB Ng Sze Han, Selangor State Executive Councillor for Investment, Trade and Mobility and Chairman of Sidec.

The 24 finalists were the top eight from each track, chosen from 90 startups at the Showcase Days in August and 511 applications in total. Each pitched for seven minutes, followed by seven minutes of Q&A with judges from venture capital, banking and industry. Winners were decided entirely by the judges.

The winners are:

Deep-X – Champion: Enygma (Enygma Technologies Sdn Bhd). Top Winners: Empowered (Empowered Solutions Sdn Bhd), Flabee Care (SONO Holding Sdn Bhd) and Leogics (Leogics Solutions (M) Sdn Bhd).

Retail-X – Champion: RExharge (Recharge Xolutions Sdn Bhd). Top Winners: REAL (Real Food Real Good Sdn Bhd), FASWELL (Faswell Sdn Bhd) and Good Times DIY Studio (Good Times DIY Pottery & Tufting Lifestyle Studio Sdn Bhd).

Token-X – Champion: e23 (E23 Sdn Bhd). Top Winners: Coded Solution (Coded Solution Sdn Bhd), Teel (Teel Sdn Bhd) and GEN (Green Energy Network).

Deep Tech with Real-World Impact

Deep-X Champion Enygma is developing Xentri, an AI-powered inspection and asset-integrity platform for asset-intensive industries. Top Winner Empowered Solutions is replacing the manual craftsmanship behind prosthetic limbs with an AI-powered platform, so devices can be made at scale. Leogics builds AI systems that automate real business operations.

Built for Women's Health

Deep-X Top Winner Flabee Care, by SONO Holding, works on preventive healthcare, maternal wellness and diagnostic services through digital platforms. It was one of two finalists focused on women's health, alongside Baseline by Sante Solutions.

Building Malaysia's Digital Asset Rails

Token-X Champion e23 is building its own Layer-1 blockchain with quantum-resistant cryptography at its core, alongside stablecoin and tokenisation infrastructure for Malaysia's institutional markets. In May 2026, the company announced a strategic investment from Virtuals Protocol. Among the Top Winners, Teel connects fiat and stablecoin rails for faster, lower-cost cross-border payments, GEN turns verified solar and EV-charging infrastructure into tokenised, investor-ready assets, and Coded Solution builds Web3 and AI platforms for enterprises and financial institutions.

Everyday Businesses with Room to Grow

Retail-X Champion RExharge supports Malaysians through the whole electric-vehicle journey, from buying a car to smart charging at home. Top Winners REAL makes minimally processed nutrition for busy lifestyles, FASWELL develops wound-care, skin-health and metabolic-health products, and Good Times DIY Studio runs pottery, tufting and baking workshops. Other Retail-X finalists included Swimin12, which teaches people to swim in 12 hours.

Taking Selangor Startups Abroad

All 12 winners receive a trophy, a certificate and a place on Sidec World Stage Venture, an overseas exposure programme. The eight Deep-X and Token-X winners will join Hong Kong FinTech Week x StartmeupHK 2026 from 2 to 6 November, meeting global investors, startups and technology players. The four Retail-X winners will travel to Shanghai, including TikTok Shop training at ByteDance's Shanghai office.

The trips build on 12 weeks of mentorship. Founders worked with Super Mentors from Pixlr Group, ZALORA, Alibaba.com, AppWorks and Fiuu. Deep-X founders visited Google's Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore, while Retail-X founders made site visits to ZALORA and Lapasar.

“Twelve weeks ago, these founders came in with an idea and early traction. Today they pitched to investors and industry on the main stage of AiSEM@Selangor. Congratulations to our 12 winners. Every one of the 90 startups that went through the programme has left with stronger networks and sharper businesses, and Sidec will keep backing them as they grow,” said Yong Kai Ping, Chief Executive Officer of Sidec.

“Selangor is putting real effort and real money behind homegrown companies. The companies on this stage today are that pipeline,” said YB Ng Sze Han.

Selangor's Growing Startup Pipeline

Across 14 cohorts, the Selangor Triple Accelerator Programme has received 2,251 applications and nurtured 470 companies, which have collectively raised RM216 million.

Sidec thanks all judges, mentors, participants and partners, with special appreciation to AFFIN (Main Sponsor); Cradle and MRANTI (Strategic Innovation Partners); Fiuu (Strategic Payment Partner); GoFluence (Strategic Influencer Partner); Microsoft and Exabytes (Technology Partners); Plug and Play APAC and Endeavor (Strategic Global Partners); CCACC, EasyStore, AEON and SDEC; and the programme's 13 venture capital partners.

This content is provided by Sidec

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of Malaysiakini.

Interested in having your press releases, exclusive interviews, or branded content articles on Malaysiakini? For more information, contact advertise@malaysiakini.com or advertise@fgmedia.my