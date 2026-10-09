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LIVE | Budget 2027: Sara aid to go up to RM150 per month

UPDATED 4PM | Total budget for subsidies, aid, incentives to reach over RM80b.
Malaysiakini Team
37min ago
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Budget 2027 Visualised

Budget 2027 Visualised

Zikri Kamarulzaman
32min ago
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US report: M'sia prosecuted no agencies over recruitment abuses, retains Tier 2 status

US report: M'sia prosecuted no agencies over recruitment abuses, retains Tier 2 status

Alyaa Alhadjri
46min ago
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Police probe resentment among possible motives in Johor schoolgirl's murder

Police probe resentment among possible motives in Johor schoolgirl's murder

2h ago
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No proper home: 3 families living inside 5m-wide containers wait on PPR promise

No proper home: 3 families living inside 5m-wide containers wait on PPR promise

B Nantha Kumar
8h ago
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521kg Laos meth haul: Police probe Malaysia-linked private jet firm

521kg Laos meth haul: Police probe Malaysia-linked private jet firm

Alyaa Alhadjri
4h ago
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COMMENT | Enforce existing powers before granting new ones

COMMENT | Enforce existing powers before granting new ones

R Nadeswaran
1h ago
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OPINION

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COMMENT | Enforce existing powers before granting new ones

R Nadeswaran

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COMMENT | Min Aung Hlaing’s visit: Diplomacy for the powerful, silence for the rest

Mariam Mokhtar

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COMMENT | Dear PMX, corruption is being raised - answers are missing

B Nantha Kumar

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News

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Zara feared worse bullying if mother confronted, court hears

Zara feared worse bullying if mother confronted, court hears

'KLCannotC': Twin Towers disappear, but M'sians find humour in adversity

'KLCannotC': Twin Towers disappear, but M'sians find humour in adversity

COMMENT | Min Aung Hlaing’s visit: Diplomacy for the powerful, silence for the rest

COMMENT | Min Aung Hlaing’s visit: Diplomacy for the powerful, silence for the rest

Seremban chokes on haze as API hits 186, over 30 other areas affected

Seremban chokes on haze as API hits 186, over 30 other areas affected

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Who watches GLCs, statutory bodies' finances?

Who watches GLCs, statutory bodies' finances?

COMMENT | Dear PMX, corruption is being raised - answers are missing

COMMENT | Dear PMX, corruption is being raised - answers are missing

'Reach for the skies, rooted to earth': Anwar sets tone for Budget 2027

'Reach for the skies, rooted to earth': Anwar sets tone for Budget 2027

PAS draws parallels between Netanyahu and junta leader, questions red-carpet reception

PAS draws parallels between Netanyahu and junta leader, questions red-carpet reception

YOURSAY | Reality check on Bersama's 'commendable' shadow budget

YOURSAY | Reality check on Bersama's 'commendable' shadow budget

Schools to close in five areas, including Selangor and Putrajaya

Schools to close in five areas, including Selangor and Putrajaya

Who decides on government guarantee for billion-ringgit off-budget loans?

Who decides on government guarantee for billion-ringgit off-budget loans?

Food safety amendments passed, MPs question if stronger enforcement can keep pace with 'viral' sales

Food safety amendments passed, MPs question if stronger enforcement can keep pace with 'viral' sales

ANNOUNCEMENT

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IGEM and KLSS 2026: Connecting Policy, Solutions and Investment for Impact

IGEM and KLSS 2026: Connecting Policy, Solutions and Investment for Impact

YOURSAY

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YOURSAY | Reality check on Bersama's 'commendable' shadow budget

YOURSAY | Reality check on Bersama's 'commendable' shadow budget

Oct 9, 2026
5h ago
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KINIGUIDE

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KINIGUIDE | Legal vs medical insanity: What the school stabbing verdict really means

KINIGUIDE | Legal vs medical insanity: What the school stabbing verdict really means

Oct 3, 2026
6d ago
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KINI NEWS LAB

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How criminals turn Telegram into a 'dark mall' for child sex abuse material

How criminals turn Telegram into a 'dark mall' for child sex abuse material

Jul 6, 2026
95d ago
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ANNOUNCEMENT

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Internet Alliance summit puts people at the heart of business transformation

Internet Alliance summit puts people at the heart of business transformation

LGMS to convene Malaysia’s cyber leaders as AI transforms threat landscape

LGMS to convene Malaysia’s cyber leaders as AI transforms threat landscape

IWC Aquastic sets The Asia Records for Highest Number of Hairy Crabs Sold by a Single Restaurant in 2025

IWC Aquastic sets The Asia Records for Highest Number of Hairy Crabs Sold by a Single Restaurant in 2025

Dr Elaine Lim strengthens Malaysia’s presence in International Dentistry through leadership, education and global collaboration

Dr Elaine Lim strengthens Malaysia’s presence in International Dentistry through leadership, education and global collaboration

KiniEvents

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Awards Submission : Top Tech Innovation Awards (4th Edition)

Awards Submission : Top Tech Innovation Awards (4th Edition)

SEA Youth Summit 2026

SEA Youth Summit 2026

LETTERS

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CARTOONKINI

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Cartoonkini
Beyond the federal budget: Following billions in government-backed debt

Beyond the federal budget: Following billions in government-backed debt

The government is on the hook for hundreds of billions in loans that do not show on the annual budget.
No proper home: 3 families living inside 5m-wide containers wait on PPR promise

No proper home: 3 families living inside 5m-wide containers wait on PPR promise

Living in cramped conditions after homes demolished, residents lament year-long delay for public housing. 

News

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KiniTV

#KiniNews: New N Sembilan excos? MB responds; Guan Eng tells Anwar to ensure ‘last budget’ counts

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SPECIAL REPORTS

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No one wants it nearby, yet govt still aims to build WTE incinerators

No one wants it nearby, yet govt still aims to build WTE incinerators

Interracial love - how two couples overcame race and religion

Interracial love - how two couples overcame race and religion

Following the money on lucrative illegal Indo-M’sia maid trade

Following the money on lucrative illegal Indo-M’sia maid trade

'Modern-day slavery' at a bird's nest factory in Klang

'Modern-day slavery' at a bird's nest factory in Klang