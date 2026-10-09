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LIVE | Budget 2027: Sara aid to go up to RM150 per month
UPDATED 4PM | Total budget for subsidies, aid, incentives to reach over RM80b.
#KiniNews: New N Sembilan excos? MB responds; Guan Eng tells Anwar to ensure ‘last budget’ counts
Lim Yi Wei on Surviving Suicide Attempt: 'You Didn’t Need to Do Everything Yourself'
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Lee Chean Chung quits as Petaling Jaya MP
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