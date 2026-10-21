ASEAN Records and ASIA Records celebrated 205 records in a single evening at the 10th Gather of Achievers – ASEAN Records & ASIA Records Gala Night, held last night at Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur. More than 400 guests attended, including state leaders, diplomats from across Southeast Asia and beyond, senior police officers, government agencies, media leaders and record holders. 62 new records were presented, and 83 record holders from 2025 and 2026 returned to be honoured for their 143 records.

The Gala Night was graced by Guest of Honour Tuan Yang Terutama Tun Seri Setia Dr. Haji Mohd Ali bin Mohd Rustam, Yang di-Pertua Negeri Melaka. HONOR robots led Tuan Yang Terutama's Grand March-In into the ballroom, accompanied by dancers in cultural costume. YB Datuk Mohamad bin Alamin, Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development, delivered an address and joined Tuan Yang Terutama in witnessing the presentation of the 2026 record certificates.

The new records comprised 3 ASEAN Records and 18 ASIA Records, plus 36 records from 18 achievements recognised at both levels. Another 5 were presented live on stage, from two live record attempts and a special artist presentation.

Earlier in the evening, the 83 current record holders were recognised on stage, witnessed by Tan Sri Datuk Danny Ooi, Chairman of the Advisory Board of ASEAN Records. They included businesses, organisations, government bodies and individuals, among them the Royal Malaysia Police, Zoo Negara Malaysia and Perbadanan Kota Buku.

In his address, YB Datuk Mohamad bin Alamin said: "Every business begins with an idea, and with someone who believes that something better is possible. Turning that idea into a successful enterprise takes much more than ambition. It takes determination, resilience, innovation and years of hard work."

Two records were also attempted live in front of the audience. The G1 humanoid robot from Chinese robotics company Unitree set the ASIA Records title for the Most Punches by a Humanoid Robot in Two Rounds of Pad Work, landing 90 punches while operating fully autonomously. Face-changing performer Liew Mun Fung (Kimmy Liew) of Galaxy Event, who combines the traditional art of face-changing with magic, set the ASEAN Records and ASIA Records title for the Fastest Synchronised Multi-Face Changes Alternated with Magic by a Single Performer, with 107 seconds. Both results were verified on the spot, and Mr Cruise Tan, Managing Director of FEBA Fight Club, served as External Adjudicator for the robot attempt, keeping an independent count alongside the Chief Adjudicators.

"A record is not something you buy. It is something you prove," said Gillian Ooi, Founder, Director and Chief Adjudicator of ASEAN Records and ASIA Records. "Everyone in the ballroom saw two records measured in front of them. Every other title presented that evening went through the same standard of evidence before it reached the stage."

During the Founders' Address, Gillian Ooi and Eldrick Koh announced that ASEAN Records and ASIA Records are now certified to ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management System) by SGS. The certification carries UKAS (United Kingdom) and Standards Malaysia (DSM) accreditation. It covers how both organisations research, verify and adjudicate every application, and is valid from 30 September 2026 to 30 September 2029 under Certificate Nos. MY26/00000647 (UKAS) and MY26/00000648 (DSM).

Eldrick Koh, Founder, Director and Chief Adjudicator of ASEAN Records and ASIA Records, said they had invited an independent body to audit the way they work, and the audit found no nonconformities. "Our record holders, our partners and the public deserve that assurance. When you hold an ASEAN Records or ASIA Records certificate, you can stand behind it."

Beyond ASEAN Records and ASIA Records, the Founders also run Tourism Records, officiated by YB Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, in support of Visit Malaysia 2026; Food Records, introduced with YB Datuk Chan Foong Hin, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security; and Youth Achievement Records, supported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports. ASIA Records has also recognised achievements from across the continent, including Uzbekistan's Islamic historical cities, and continues to work with partners on further regional expansion, supported by regional offices in Hong Kong, Jakarta and Bangkok. ASIA Records® is a registered trademark in Hong Kong and Singapore, and ASEAN Records is a registered trademark in Indonesia, with further applications in progress in other markets.

The Founders also launched new official channels. Certified records will be featured on ASEANRecords.com , SoutheastAsiaRecords.com and SoutheastAsiaBookofRecords.com , while achievements that also meet the Asian benchmark will appear on ASIARecords.com and ASIABookRecords.com . They will also be shared across the official Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, LinkedIn and WhatsApp Channel accounts.

ASEAN Records and ASIA Records also thanked their media partners, Media Chinese International Limited (Nanyang), FG Media of the Malaysiakini Group, Sun Media Corporation, Sinar Karangkraf (Sinar Daily and Sinar Harian), Media Mulia (Utusan Malaysia and KOSMO!), New Straits Times and Omnia, for their continued support in bringing every record to the public.

The evening also paid tribute to the late Tun Dr Siti Hasmah binti Mohamad Ali (1926–2026), an ASEAN Records holder who also held a joint ASIA Records title with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, with a moment of silence.

Also present were H.E. Thepthavone Sengmany, Ambassador of the Lao People's Democratic Republic to Malaysia, and H.E. Ardasher Qodiri, Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to Malaysia. They were joined by Tan Sri Prof. Datuk Wira Dr. Abdul Latiff Abu Bakar, Chairman of Yayasan Generasi Malaysia; Tan Sri Datuk Danny Ooi, Chairman of the Advisory Board of ASEAN Records; and YDH DIG Dato' Sri Abdul Aziz bin Abdul Majid, Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Royal Malaysia Police. Representatives from the Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development, the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia, the Royal Embassy of Cambodia, the Embassy of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia and the Embassy of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste also attended.

Looking ahead, the Founders said in a joint statement that the standard behind every certificate will not change as the platforms grow. "Behind every record is someone who refused to give up. Our job is to make sure that when the public looks at that achievement, they can trust it completely. At every Gather of Achievers to come, we will hold to the same standard: evidence first, always."

About ASEAN Records and ASIA Records

ASEAN Records Sdn Bhd (202301047179) and ASIA Records Sdn Bhd (202501049089) are independent Malaysian record-verification companies, founded and led by Eldrick Koh and Gillian Ooi, Founders, Directors and Chief Adjudicators. Both are certified to ISO 9001:2015 by SGS, and they research, verify and certify achievements by businesses, organisations and individuals across Southeast Asia and Asia. To date, they have certified more than 470 records.

Official Websites: www.ASEANRecords.com | www.ASIARecords.com

This content is provided by Asia Records Sdn Bhd



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