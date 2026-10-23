Over four days, AiSEM@Selangor 2026 brought Malaysia’s chip designers, AI and robotics innovators, startups and job seekers under one roof, closing on 17 October with 23,333 recorded visits and an estimated RM430 million in potential gross merchandise value (GMV).

Organised by the Selangor Information Technology & Digital Economy Corporation (Sidec), the Malaysia Semiconductor IC Design Park and the Advanced Semiconductor Academy of Malaysia (ASEM) as a component of the Selangor International Business Summit (SIBS) 2026, the 11th edition of the summit filled the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre and Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur. The exhibition hosted 150 booths from 120 companies, with international participation from China, Hong Kong, Brazil, India and Singapore. AFFIN was the summit’s main sponsor, with Cradle as Strategic Innovation Partner and Fiuu as Strategic Payment Partner. Strategic partners included MSIA, Cyberview, MARii, MDEC, Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC), MPCA and MIDA.

AI & Semiconductor Conference

The two-day AI & Semiconductor Conference at Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur, comprising the Semiconductor Conference on 15 October and the AI Innovation Conference on 16 October, brought together 40 local and international speakers. Sessions covered semiconductor supply chain resilience, funding for chip and deep-tech startups, autonomous machines, AI-native chip design and closing the chip talent gap.

Speakers included Dr Chiang Shang Yi, former Executive Vice President and Co-Chief Operating Officer of TSMC; Robert Li, Sales Vice President (Taiwan and Southeast Asia) and Chairman (Taiwan) of Synopsys; Dr Jeehoon Kang, Chief Research Officer of FuriosaAI; and Umar Shah, Head of Cloud Solutions for Semiconductor and HiTech at AWS.

Deputy Minister of Finance YB Liew Chin Tong officiated the conference on 15 October, alongside YB Ng Sze Han, Selangor State Executive Councillor for Investment, Trade and Mobility and Chairman of Sidec. The opening ceremony featured the official launch of AiSEM, a robotics showcase and the exchange of 12 collaborations, including MOUs and MoCs, covering talent development, chip fabrication, robotics and AI computing, worth an estimated RM65 million in potential value.

On 16 October, YAB Dato’ Seri Amirudin bin Shari, Dato’ Menteri Besar Selangor, and Minister of Economy YB Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir jointly launched six homegrown chips from Malaysia Semiconductor IC Design Park companies: SkyeChip’s MARS1000 edge AI processor, MaiStorage’s aiDAPTIV AI acceleration platform, SiliconX’s FPGA chip, Infinecs’ Maxwell automotive LDO, Weeroc Space’s WSP-PCG01 GaN power ASIC and Alphaswift’s FC Mini flight controller. The chips account for an estimated RM300 million of the summit’s potential GMV.

Selangor Triple Accelerator Programme Grand Final Demo Day

On the summit’s opening day, 14 October, the Selangor Triple Accelerator Programme 2026 Grand Final Demo Day took place at the Plenary Theatre, KLCC. The 24 finalists, the Top 8 from each of the Deep-X, Retail-X and Token-X tracks, were selected from 90 startups after 12 weeks of building and mentorship. YB Ng Sze Han announced 12 winners across the three tracks, with each track Champion taking home RM20,000. The winners are:

Deep-X: Champion – Enygma Technologies Sdn Bhd. Top Winners – Sono Holding Sdn Bhd, Empowered Solutions Sdn Bhd and Leogics Solutions (M) Sdn Bhd.

Retail-X: Champion – Recharge Xolutions Sdn Bhd. Top Winners – Real Food Real Good Sdn Bhd, Faswell Sdn Bhd and Good Times DIY Pottery & Tufting Lifestyle Studio Sdn Bhd.

Token-X: Champion – E23 Sdn Bhd. Top Winners – Coded Solution Sdn Bhd, Teel Sdn Bhd and Green Energy Network.

Exhibition: AI and Robotics

More than 20 robots and autonomous machines were on show on the exhibition floor at KLCC. Jorvix fielded football-playing humanoids, Work-E Robotics, Wirabot and AiMOGA showed humanoids and robodogs, Neolix and ALS displayed robovans, and TCab Tech exhibited a subscale eVTOL aircraft. Exhibition business accounted for an estimated RM65 million of the summit’s potential GMV.

Eleven Selangor local councils also took part, showcasing AI technologies for local government: Majlis Bandaraya Shah Alam, Majlis Bandaraya Petaling Jaya, Majlis Bandaraya Subang Jaya, Majlis Bandaraya Diraja Klang, Majlis Perbandaran Kajang, Majlis Perbandaran Selayang, Majlis Perbandaran Ampang Jaya, Majlis Perbandaran Sepang, Majlis Perbandaran Kuala Langat, Majlis Perbandaran Kuala Selangor and Majlis Perbandaran Hulu Selangor.

Malaysia Semiconductor Recruitment Day (MSRD) 2026

MSRD 2026, organised with ASEM, drew over 8,000 job seekers. More than 60 semiconductor employers, including SanDisk, STMicroelectronics, AT&S, X-FAB, SkyeChip, ViTrox and MaiStorage, offered over 1,500 job opportunities, more than double last year’s 600+. Listed salaries ranged from RM5,000 to RM8,000 for fresh graduates and up to RM40,000 for senior positions.

The summit closed on 17 October with the ChampionCHIP eXperience – Malaysia Edition Demo Day, a Malaysia–Brazil IC design talent programme run by ASEM. Student team No Jam took top honours with a barrier-free toll lane project.

“AiSEM is where every part of Selangor’s tech story meets: chip designers, startups, AI companies and the talent they all need. This year, all four came together under one roof, and the results speak for themselves. Our job now is to turn the connections made here into contracts, products and jobs,” said Yong Kai Ping, Chief Executive Officer of Sidec.

What exhibitors said

“From the smooth registration to the well-organised venue and engaging sessions, every detail reflected a team that genuinely cares about its exhibitors and visitors,” said Gavin Zhang, Overseas Market Manager at NEOLIX.

“Although we are only a swim school at an AI exhibition, I truly appreciate what Sidec has done for us. I made a few valuable connections,” said E.J of Swimin12 Swim School, a Retail-X company.

This content is provided by Sidec

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