For many couples, starting a family is a milestone they look forward to, but not necessarily one they are ready to pursue immediately. Building a career, achieving financial stability and reaching personal goals may take priority before they feel prepared to welcome a child.

Yet, while the decision of when to have children is deeply personal, one factor couples may want to consider along the way is fertility. After all, reproductive health does not follow the same timeline as other life goals, with age playing a particularly important role in both genders.



Understanding how fertility changes over time, what factors can affect reproductive health and when to seek medical advice can help couples plan, rather than leave important decisions until they are ready to conceive.

These were among the key takeaways from the Sunfert Fertility Forward event organised by Sunfert International Fertility Centre and held last Saturday at The PxP Pickleball Club & Restaurant in Pavilion Damansara Heights.

Hosted and moderated by Marissa Majella, the discussion brought together Group Medical Director and Fertility Specialist Dr Eeson Sinthamoney, Medical Director of Sunfert Bangsar South and Fertility Specialist Dr Lim Lei Jun, and Consultant Obstetrician, Gynaecologist and Fertility Specialist Dr Rohani Effendy.

Through an open discussion on reproductive health, the specialists explored why fertility awareness should begin before couples encounter difficulties, the importance of understanding age-related changes and the treatment options available to those who need help conceiving.

Feeling healthy does not necessarily mean being fertile



Moderator Marissa Majella (from left) with Sunfert Group Medical Director and Fertility Specialist Dr Eeson Sinthamoney, Medical Director of Sunfert Bangsar South and Fertility Specialist Dr Lim Lei Jun, and Consultant Obstetrician, Gynaecologist and Fertility Specialist Dr Rohani Effendy during Sunfert Coffee Talk Session

One of the common misconceptions surrounding fertility is that being physically healthy and having a normal sex life are good indications that everything is working as it should. However, Dr Eeson explained that fertility problems can exist without obvious symptoms, making medical assessment important even when both partners feel perfectly healthy.

He compared it to assessing heart health through everyday physical activities. Someone might feel fine climbing several flights of stairs, but fertility is not quite as straightforward. “Couples in general will feel quite normal without really knowing whether or not they have a problem,” he explained.

For men, in particular, the ability to perform sexually or ejaculate does not necessarily indicate healthy sperm. Dr Eeson stressed that a semen analysis is needed to assess sperm health, as the appearance and volume of semen alone cannot establish whether sperm are present or whether their quality is sufficient for conception.

He said, in some cases, a man may produce semen that looks entirely normal, only for laboratory testing to reveal that it contains no sperm, a condition known as azoospermia. This may be caused by problems with sperm production, a blockage preventing sperm from being released, or hormonal issues affecting production.

For women, irregular menstrual cycles can be an important indication of possible ovulation problems. The takeaway is that fertility cannot be determined simply by physical appearance, sexual performance, or the absence of symptoms. Both partners need appropriate assessments to understand their reproductive health.

When should couples stop waiting and seek help?

Knowing when to consult a fertility specialist can be just as important as understanding the possible causes of infertility. For couples who are actively trying to conceive, waiting too long to seek advice may mean losing valuable time, particularly when the woman's age is a factor.

Dr Eeson explained that couples should generally consider a fertility assessment if pregnancy has not occurred after one year of regular, unprotected intercourse when the woman is below 35. For women aged 35 and above, the recommended waiting period is shorter, at around six months. Those aged 40 and above should seek medical advice even earlier, rather than continuing to wait.

However, couples do not necessarily need to wait for these timeframes if there are already signs of a potential problem. “If you have irregular cycles, you know ovulation is not happening, then don't wait one year,” he said.

The same applies if a previous semen analysis has identified abnormalities. Rather than continuing to try without understanding the underlying issue, couples should seek medical advice to determine their next steps. Dr Eeson also acknowledged that some couples want to undergo fertility checks even before trying for a baby.

While assessments can help identify major concerns, such as blocked fallopian tubes or the absence of sperm, they cannot guarantee that someone will conceive naturally in the future. Ultimately, the purpose of early assessment is to understand potential challenges and make informed decisions, rather than waiting until conception becomes difficult.

IVF and PGT: Understanding what happens in the laboratory

While IVF has become a familiar term in fertility treatment, fewer people may understand how embryos are assessed before being transferred into the womb. This is where pre-implantation genetic testing (PGT) comes in.

Dr Lim explained that IVF involves fertilising an egg with sperm outside the body in a laboratory. The resulting embryo is cultured for several days, usually reaching the blastocyst stage five to six days after fertilisation. It can then be transferred into the woman's womb, while suitable additional embryos may be frozen for future use.

At the blastocyst stage, Preimplantation Genetic Testing scientist (PGT) scientists take a small sample of around five to 10 cells to test for chromosomal abnormalities. This allows them to identify embryos with a normal chromosomal profile and prioritise them for transfer.

Dr Lim said this can help reduce unsuccessful embryo transfers and shorten the time needed to achieve pregnancy. She also highlighted the impact of maternal age on embryo quality, as the likelihood of chromosomal abnormalities increases as women get older. Using Down syndrome as an example, she cited a risk of approximately one in 900 at age 30, compared with one in 100 at age 40 and one in 25 at age 44.

PGT can also help fertility specialists make decisions about transferring one embryo at a time rather than multiple embryos. “Twins are not for fun,” Dr Lim said, pointing out that twin pregnancies carry higher risks than singleton pregnancies. While having twins may seem appealing to some couples, the medical risks are an important consideration. The aim is not simply to achieve pregnancy, but to support a healthy pregnancy and delivery.

PCOS does not mean you cannot have children

A diagnosis of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) can raise concerns among women who are planning to have children, particularly when they hear that the condition may affect fertility. However, having PCOS does not automatically mean a woman cannot conceive.

Dr Rohani clarified that PCOS is a treatable condition and that women diagnosed with it should not immediately assume they will struggle to have children. “I love PCOS patients because it's easy to treat as compared to certain other conditions like poor ovary reserve or endometriosis,” she said.

She explained that women with PCOS may have a higher number of eggs, although the condition can affect egg quality and ovulation, meaning some may require medical treatment to improve their chances of conception. Dr Rohani also distinguished PCOS from conditions such as reduced ovarian reserve and endometriosis, which can present different challenges and may be more difficult to manage.

Her message was reassuring a PCOS diagnosis does not mean a woman cannot have children. However, an individual medical assessment is important to understand the condition and determine the most suitable treatment.

To understand how the discussion resonated with attendees, we spoke to couples who took part in Sunfert's Fertility Forward coffee talk:

Nurul Hasanah Md Nor Azman and her husband, Mohamad Izad Hakimi, attended Sunfert Fertility Forward event to learn more about fertility and reproductive health

Making fertility easier to talk about

Married couple Nurul Hasanah Md Nor Azman and Mohamad Izad Hakimi, both 28, attended the Sunfert event to learn more about fertility and reproductive health in a relaxed and engaging setting. They said events like this could help break the stigma surrounding fertility by creating a comfortable space for people to ask questions, share their thoughts and learn without feeling judged.

The couple particularly enjoyed the interactive checkpoints, including pickleball activities and fertility myth and fact sessions, which made learning about reproductive health more engaging. They said the sessions also helped clear up common misconceptions, with Sunfert's staff explaining the information in a simple and easy-to-understand manner.

They hoped more people would become comfortable discussing fertility instead of treating it as a taboo subject. Noting that some people still rely on information from friends or social media without checking its accuracy, they encouraged others to seek reliable information and consult healthcare professionals when needed. They also described the event as an enjoyable and worthwhile experience, praising its activities, organisation and friendly assistants.

Moving beyond the stigma of infertility

Married for 11 months, Shafiqah Mohd Hisam, 27, and Ari Danial Yusof Rozman, 28, have been trying to conceive since tying the knot. For the couple, Sunfert's Fertility Forward Coffee Talk offered a fresh perspective on fertility, particularly the importance of recognising that reproductive health concerns can affect either partner, not just women.

Shafiqah said the session helped her understand that fertility difficulties could stem from either partner or a combination of factors involving both. For Ari, the discussion also prompted him to consider undergoing a fertility assessment if they are unable to conceive in the coming months.

“If there are still no signs of pregnancy by next year, I am willing to go for a fertility check-up,” he said.

Shafiqah Mohd Hisam and her husband, Ari Danial Yusof Rozman, attended Sunfert Fertility Forward event to gain a better understanding of fertility as they try to conceive

Beyond the medical insights, the couple also highlighted the importance of making conversations about fertility more open and less stigmatised. Shafiqah believes that media coverage and personal stories shared on social media can help encourage others to speak more freely about their experiences.

“Don't be afraid to share your journey,” she said, reflecting on how she had initially felt hesitant in attending the event.

Bridging the fertility knowledge gap

Planning to get married, Chloe Lim and Tan E-Chuan, both 35, attended Sunfert event to gain a better understanding of fertility and reproductive health, saying they had realised how little they knew about the subject. Chloe said fertility education was rarely covered in depth during their school years, leaving many people with gaps in their knowledge.

The couple enjoyed the interactive games, which allowed them to learn about fertility while taking part in the activities. Among the things they picked up were how sperm characteristics could affect fertility, as well as common misconceptions about whether certain sexual positions could increase the chances of conception.

They encouraged Malaysians to attend fertility talks and seminars to learn more about reproductive health, both for themselves and their partners. She said having this knowledge early could help couples make better-informed decisions when planning their future together.

Chloe Lim and Tan E-Chuan, who are planning to get married, attended the event to learn more about fertility and reproductive health

Supporting couples on their fertility journey

Sunfert International Fertility Centre is a fertility centre in Malaysia that combines advanced assisted reproductive technologies (ART) with clinical expertise to provide compassionate, personalised and evidence-based fertility care for local and international patients. Its patient-first approach supports couples at every stage of their fertility journey, from initial assessments to treatment and emotional support.

Sunfert’s fertility services include fertility assessments, ovulation induction (OI), intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilisation (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and egg freezing for fertility preservation. Care is tailored to each patient’s reproductive health needs and individual circumstances.

Beyond medical treatment, Sunfert’s dedicated MindBody Fertility programme supports patients’ emotional wellbeing and helps them cope with the stress of trying to conceive. Through this comprehensive approach, Sunfert aims to improve pregnancy outcomes while ensuring every patient feels informed, supported and cared for throughout their journey to parenthood.

The event also featured Fertility Coffee Talk as a relaxed space for couples to ask questions and gain insights directly from fertility specialists. This event also includes interactive activities, such as the Fertility Myth Wall and “Who Is the Father?” station, encouraged learning about fertility through play, while the Couple Pickleball Rally gave couples an opportunity to practice teamwork and cheer each other on.

Overall, Sunfert Fertility Forward event symbolised the importance of teamwork, communication and mutual support between partners, reinforcing the message that the journey towards parenthood is one that couples navigate together.







