Vietnam expels Kim Jong-un impersonator ahead of Kim-Trump meet

Malaysiakini NEWS
An Australian comedian who impersonates North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said on Monday authorities were deporting him from Vietnam, some 24 hours before the real Kim was due to arrive for a summit with US President Donald Trump.
The Kim lookalike, who goes by the name Howard X, popped up in Vietnam's capital of Hanoi on Friday along with his partner who impersonates Trump, drawing crowds and media.
The two real leaders are due to meet in Hanoi on Wednesday and Thursday for their second nuclear summit.
"North Koreans have no sense of humour," the impersonator told reporters before heading to Hanoi's airport to leave the country.
"Satire is a powerful weapon against any dictatorship."
The impersonator visited Singapore in June, when Trump and Kim held their first summit, and performed satirical stunts. He said he was briefly detained by authorities there.
He also showed up at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, where he danced in front of an appalled North Korean cheer squad before security hauled him away.
Vietnamese foreign ministry officials were not immediately available for comment on Monday. Howard X said earlier authorities had questioned him and warned him not to create any disturbance.
Vietnam has tightened security around the capital ahead of the summit.
Howard X said his partner, Trump impersonator Russell White, was allowed to stay on in Vietnam, but not allowed to do make any more public appearances.
The two hugged and kissed goodbye for the cameras on Monday.
"Please no World War Three," Howard X said.
"They are scared of a couple of guys that look like the real thing."
--Reuters
Unrestrained power in your hands
For almost 20 years, Malaysiakini has stayed true to the cause of providing the Malaysian public with the truth. We believe that with unadulterated information, the people will obtain power to make informed decisions.
Decisions which lead to a healthy, robust nation - ours!
Keep the truth alive. Support your robust, independent media. You have the unrestrained power to do so.
In news we trust
A media which is sustained by the backing and support of its people is ensured its independence. The prolonged fight for justice with the support of the public has made it possible for Malaysiakini to continue its operations for over 20 years.
Who says it's not our fault?
We aren’t trained to take responsibility.
Everytime we observe an injustice - and choose to keep mum - the prevalence of injustice becomes our fault.
Astute journalism paves the way for the public to be continuously furnished with the fastidious truth. You are continuously empowered to act and to uphold the integrity of the nation.
Your say is the most crucial say!
THE MOST COURAGEOUS ACT STILL IS TO THINK FOR YOURSELF. Aloud.
HAVE A SAY ON MALAYSIAKINI’S YOURSAY.
The Rakyat owns Malaysiakini
We choose to take a risk on independent media because we believe that only through independent reporting can one be NOT beholden to the interest of businesses or organisations. This allows us to really pursue the truth - aggressively.
Malaysiakini.
Independent for 20 years.
You know when it gets real
Listen to your gut.
You know when it gets real.
Truth really matters.
Malaysiakini.
Going beyond expectations.
The victorious people
In the light of holding the truth to power, Malaysiakini will continue to uphold its mission of providing credible news to its discerning public. Your support for Malaysiakini is always treasured as a testament of innate nationalism. Your victory is our history.
Quietly. Effectively. Says it all. Malaysiakini.
Speaking truth to power
When we embarked on this journey 20 years ago, we knew we would face intimidation, harassment, raids, arrests and perhaps even jail terms. We got into this venture with our eyes wide open.
The main reason we have survived this long - when many others have folded - is partly because we are prudent in our finances. But while we may be tightfisted in our budgeting, we do not hold back when it comes to speaking truth to power and holding power to account. And certainly, this new administration will not stop us from continuing to do so.
Serving humanity
As servants of this nation, we at Malaysiakini applaud the continuous engagement of the public in affairs of the state.
You make Malaysiakini what it is.
You make Malaysia what it is.
The future is moving in
Stay curious. Stay with Malaysiakini. Our energy is to meet your demands. As the future moves in, let us help you be in time for it.
Your subscription expires on
Your subscription will expire soon, kindly renew before
Your subscription is expired
Click here to renew
You are not subscribed to any subscription package
Click here to subscribe now
Any questions?
Email: [email protected]
Call: +603-777-00000
Why does the comments section look different?