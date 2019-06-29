Better houses in store for Bukit Malut residents

Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the government would prepare a plan so that residents at the Bukit Malut squatter settlement in Langkawi would be placed in more proper houses.

He said the plan would not only give better comfort to the settlers but would also resolve other social problems that cropped up due to the environment there.

“We know that they are not local residents, they came from other places and had no houses, so they built their own houses. These squatter houses are not nice, we will set up a plan to place them in better homes.

"The deputy prime minister (Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail) had also issued a statement; we will follow up by having a plan to organise them so that they will stay in more proper housing,” he said.

Mahathir, who is also Langkawi MP, said this to reporters after attending a Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house for the Langkawi parliamentary constituency at the Sports Complex of the Langkawi Development Authority.

Also present were his wife, Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, Ayer Hangat state assemblyperson Juhari Bulat and Kuah state assemblyperson Mohd Firdaus Ahmad.

At the event, Mahathir also gave out Hari Raya cash contribution to recipients including imam, bilal and children.

About 10,000 residents from around Langkawi attended the event.

When asked whether the plan would also resolve the social problems reported at the Bukit Malut area, Mahathir expressed confidence that the problem could also be resolved.

"Of course, if we can correct the housing problems, we can also resolve the social problems,” he said.

- Bernama