Stop-work order at landslide-hit resort in Batu Ferringhi

The owner of a resort in Jalan Batu Ferringhi has been ordered to stop work on a retaining wall until further notice following a landslide recently, said Penang Island City Council (MBPP) engineering director A Rajendran.

He said a stretch of road which was closed after the landslide on June 25 is now open to the public after the Public Works Department (PWD) completed work to stabilise the slope at 10.30pm yesterday.

"All activities at the resort have also been ordered to stop until we have obtained advice and recommendations from consultants to ascertain public safety.

"MBPP has engaged consultants from the Institution of Engineers Malaysia, while the landowner has also appointed a geotechnical consultant. A study has to be carried out first before we can decide on the long-term plan,” he told reporters after visiting the site of the landslide near George Town today.

Also present were State Public Works, Utility and Flood Mitigation Committee chairperson Zairil Khir Johari and North East Land and District officer Rosli Halim.

Four Myanmar nationals were killed in the landslide, which occurred about 9.45pm last Tuesday.

They were hired by the resort owner to repair the retaining wall after soil movements were detected in the area.

Rajendran said MBPP was preparing an investigation paper on the incident, which would be handed over to the council’s legal officer, on action to be taken against the landowner for building the retaining wall without permission.

Meanwhile, Zairil said the affected road stretch was now safe, with sheet piling being installed on the slope by PWD.

"It is a short-term measure. The long-term measure is the responsibility of the landowner. Hence, MBPP has to follow up with the landowner on the long-term measure to address the problem,’ he added.

- Bernama