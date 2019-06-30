Malaysiakini NEWS

'Topple Harapan' fatwa: Umno deputy says PAS members needed direction

Shakira Buang  |  Published:

   

Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan today defended PAS' declaration that toppling the Pakatan Harapan government is a religious obligation.

He said PAS members are very loyal to their leaders and needed direction...

Related Reports

Share this story

Know My Palm Oil

Sponsored section

    More →

    VOIZ Asia

        close ✕
        OR
        Register
        Reset password

        Welcome back,

        Your subscription expires on
          

        Your subscription will expire soon, kindly renew before
          

        Your subscription is expired
          Click here to renew

        You are not subscribed to any subscription package
          Click here to subscribe now

        Any questions?
          Email: [email protected]
          Call: +603-777-00000

        Renew