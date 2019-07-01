Dance competition organiser apologises for costume, MOE logo faux pas

Organisers of a dance competition in Perak have apologised over allegations that several contestants were inappropriately dressed during the event last Saturday.

JJ & Alice Danceworld, which organised the Perak Muda Medalist Dancesport Championship and the 7th Perak Show Dance Championship, admitted that the dress code set by the Education Ministry and the Malaysia United Dancesport Association (Muda) was not adhered to.

It claimed, however, that participants were not informed of the dress code stipulations.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, we, the organiser, failed to inform all our participants on the dress code.

"We apologise for our mistake, which has consequently impacted our national body – Muda – and the Education Ministry,” JJ & Alice Danceworld said in a statement sighted online.

Images from the event, which took place in Ipoh, showed several participants in belly dancing costumes, which netizens zeroed in on.

The organisers also apologised for the use of the Education Ministry logo on the event backdrop without prior coordination.

Ministry taking matter 'seriously'

According to Astro Awani, Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching confirmed that her ministry received the apology by way of a statement from JJ & Alice Danceworld.

In a separate statement today, the ministry clarified it was not a co-organiser of the event, and said it viewed the matter "seriously."

The ministry said it had only acceded to the participation of students in the school student category and only permitted use of the ministry logo for said category.

“In fact, in an approval letter to Muda, the Education Ministry outlines dressing etiquette that should be followed by participating students.

"Hence, the approval for use of the Education Ministry logo only involved the school student category and in participating certificates for that category.”

Even so, the Education Ministry stated it will no longer be involved in any event organised by Muda, adding that the organisers should have blocked the participation of those found not adhering to the dress code.

Logos on milk cartons

This is the second time in recent days the ministry has had to issue a statement following criticism from netizens over images being shared online.

On Friday, the Education Ministry denied permitting stickers being used to cover the '1Malaysia' logo on milk cartons being distributed to school students as part of its Supplemental Food Plan.

In the statement dated June 28, Education Minister Maszlee Malik said he had a week prior put a stop to the distribution and purchase of milk from a supplier that had placed 'Daily Dairy' stickers over '1Malaysia' branded milk.

"This resulted in the people questioning the quality of the milk being supplied to students in schools,” he said.

'1Malaysia' is a slogan of the previous government, while 'Daily Dairy' is a new programme under the Pakatan Harapan government.

Harapan had ceased using the '1Malaysia' logo since it came into power, raising concerns about how long the milk cartons have been in circulation.