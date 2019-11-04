Malaysiakini NEWS

Karmaine says villagers should be grateful for oil palm price

Zikri Kamarulzaman
Published:  |  Modified:

TG PIAI POLLS | The dwindling oil palm price is a key issue for the smallholders who make up a segment of voters in the Tanjung Piai by-election.

MCA is putting the blame squarely on the Pakatan Harapan government.

However, Bersatu's candidate for the Nov 16 polling, Karmaine Sardini, says oil palm growers - especially those in villages - should be grateful for the current price...

