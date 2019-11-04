Archbishop of Cyprus helped fast-track Jho Low's citizenship, claims report

Fugitive businessperson Jho Low received the support of Archbishop Chrysostomos II of Cyprus in his attempt to obtain a passport from the Mediterranean island state, according to a news report.

Cypriot daily Politis said the head of Cyprus' Christian Orthodox church in a Sept 1, 2015 letter to the then interior minister Socrates Hasicos had expressed his request for Low to be granted a naturalised citizen status through the government-backed Cyprus Investment Plan...