Prosecution aborts plan to slap new LTTE-related charges against DAP rep

The prosecution was scheduled to file two new charges against Seremban Jaya assemblyperson P Gunasekaran over the possession of material linked to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

However, this was aborted at the eleventh hour.

Gunasekaran's lawyer RSN Rayer told Malaysiakini that the prosecution made an e-filing yesterday to bring two new charges against his client at the Seremban Sessions Court.

"But the prosecution today informed that they will not be proceeding with the charges.

"So I told them the proper way to withdraw the charges is in open court and they applied to the presiding charge to withdraw the charges," he added.

Earlier, Bernama reported that Sessions Court judge Madihah Harullah allowed the application submitted by DPP Aslinda Ahad.

According to the aborted charges, the DAP assemblyperson allegedly had LTTE-related items in his office and house in Seremban at 9.58am and 11.50am, respectively, on Oct 10.

However, Gunasekaran will remain behind bars as he has been denied bail for his earlier charges.

He was charged at the Malacca Sessions Court on Oct 29 with supporting the LTTE group. He was slapped with an additional charge at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on Oct 31.

Meanwhile, Rayer, when met by reporters later, thanked the prosecution for the dismissal of the charges.

“We were informed this morning, after the charges were filed, that the prosecutor had decided to withdraw the two charges. No reason was given,” he said.

“We hope the prosecutor will also reconsider and withdraw the LTTE-related charges against the others detained under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma) 2012,” Rayer added.

Also present was Human Resources Minister M Kulasegaran, who is the DAP national vice-chairperson.