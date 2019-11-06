Noraini upset PAC probe on VEP turned into 'Tg Piai election fodder'

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairperson Noraini Ahmad has slammed "irresponsible" political parties for using the Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) issue as campaign fodder in the runup to the Nov 16 Tanjung Piai by-election.

The VEP is a permit issued by the Road Transport Department that allows foreign vehicles to enter the country. Last month, Malaysia halted the enforcement of its VEP scheme at its two Johor checkpoints.

"It is irresponsible to relate any party with this issue or harping the name of PAC as campaign material in the polls," Noraini, who is also Parit Sulong MP, said today.

She was referring to a police report lodged against BN candidate Wee Jeck Seng over his alleged links to the VEP, according to a probe by the PAC. At least one police report was lodged in Pontian, which falls under the Tanjung Piai parliamentary constituency, which Wee is contesting in the by-election.

The report, sighted by Malaysiakini, was filed by a person who heads the Parit Haji Ismail polling district in Tanjung Piai. No party was stated but it is believed the report was lodged by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

The report refers to the PAC investigation into the VEP and calls on the police and the MACC to investigate Wee's link to the project.

The PAC commenced its investigation into the VEP this January after an auditor general's report stated the contract was granted to an allegedly inexperienced company via direct tender.

The contract was awarded in 2015 by then transport minister and MCA president Liow Tiong Lai to a company named TCSENS Sdn Bhd, in which Wee was a major shareholder at that time.

According to a 2017 national audit report, the project involved two contracts, namely a capital expenditure contract and an operational expenditure contract (Opex) worth RM45.15 million and RM104.3 million respectively.

The company had allegedly subcontracted Opex to a third party despite not being allowed to do so.

The audit report also stated that equipment worth RM4.07 million was not installed.

Noraini said PAC, which is still investigating the VEP issue, can only submit a copy of the report to the Dewan Rakyat after completing its proceedings. Article 85 of the Standing Order bars PAC members or any individual from releasing any evidence, including a letter presented before the PAC during its proceedings.

She said all evidence, including documents presented before the PAC, is classified until a report is tabled in Parliament.

"On this note, all documents and reports presented to the PAC are classified," she said, adding that PAC has no prosecution power to determine if there were any wrongdoings or any act of corruption from the parties summoned as witnesses.

"Their presence before the PAC is to assist us in the proceedings, not as an accused person who is charged with crime or graft."