Battling 'puak-puak DAP' - Perak DAP demands apology from Faizal

Perak DAP has demanded that Perak Menteri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu apologise to the Pakatan Harapan presidential council over his widely-shared remarks about DAP and cabinet ministers.

In a statement today, Perak DAP secretary Wong Kah Woh said Faizal's remarks were "embarrassing" and in violation of Harapan's coalition spirit.

"His words, which spoke well of the opposition and disparaged his allies in Harapan, are unacceptable," said Wong.

He said Faizal should have upheld Harapan's solidarity at all times and led by example as the head of Perak Harapan.

Wong's statement was far harsher than what Perak DAP head Nga Kor Ming told Malaysiakini earlier today which was that he would raise Faizal's conduct during the Harapan presidential council meeting.

The video clip in question depicted Faizal's conversation with Tanjung Piai voters while on the stump for Harapan's by-election candidate Karmaine Sardini.

Faizal told the locals that he was in a "desperate battle alone against puak-puak (factions) DAP" and that he wanted to "defend the land of the Malays, I want to champion our religion".

He added he was grateful that "Umno friends" in Perak were not behaving belligerently and that he had sat among "Umno friends" during the nomination process for the Tanjung Piai by-election because he was "fed up" with cabinet ministers.

According to FMT, Faizal has clarified the video clip, saying what he had said in it had been taken out of context.

"I said that I had gone through a lot in Perak and there are DAP leaders who run me down.

"What is important is that we all work closely together," he said.