MH360 turn-back due to landing gear problem - MAS

The Malaysia Airlines flight MH360, which departed from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing yesterday evening, experienced an air-turn back due to a landing gear issue.

In a statement today, Malaysia Airlines said in the interest of passenger safety, the operating captain made a decision to return to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

“The aircraft landed safely at 9.03 pm on the same day, and is currently being rectified by engineers.

"The flight MH360, which was serviced by another aircraft, departed Kuala Lumpur at 12.30 am on Nov 10 and arrived in Beijing at 6.35 am on the same day,” the airline said.

Malaysia Airlines said refreshments were provided to all passengers and all onward connections were arranged.

“Safety is Malaysia Airlines’ number one priority at all times, and it regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers,” it added.

- Bernama