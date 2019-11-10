Bersatu summons Perak MB to explain 'solo battle against DAP' remark

TG PIAI POLLS | Bersatu will hold a supreme council meeting tomorrow to listen to Perak Menteri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu’s explanation about what he said while campaigning for the Tanjung Piai by-election which was in a video recording that has since gone viral.

“Yes, of course, tomorrow we will ask Faizal (above) what he meant. To me, this is not a big issue.

"Before this, there have been sensitive statements not just by Bersatu, but also by our other friends like a member of the central executive committee of that party, Ronnie Liu recently.

“We have to keep these under control, especially our leaders at the state and division levels,” Bersatu secretary-general Marzuki Yahya told reporters after launching a leadership convention held at Universiti Sains Malaysia in George Town today.

Marzuki (photo), who is also deputy foreign minister, said what Faizal said was based on his own experience.

"When we talk about our experiences, it does not mean that we want to cause trouble, and I do not see this as a big problem, our focus now is the Tanjung Piai by-election. To me, it is not a big mistake,” he said.

On the Tanjung Piai by-election, Marzuki said the people were confident of Pakatan Harapan’s victory.

“I am confident that the people in Tanjung Piai will support our candidate,” he said.

The Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election on Nov 16 will see a six-cornered fight between Karmaine Sardini (PH), Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng (Barisan Nasional), Wendy Subramaniam (Gerakan), Datuk Dr Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz (Barisan Jemaah Islamiah) and two independent candidates, namely tuition centre founder Dr Ang Chuan Lock, and businesswoman Faridah Aryani Abd Ghaffar.

