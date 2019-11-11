Malaysiakini NEWS

Court denies leave for lawyer to challenge existence of vernacular schools

Kow Gah Chie
Published:  |  Modified:

The Federal Court in Putrajaya today denied the application of leave to lawyer Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz to challenge the constitutionality of the existence of vernacular schools.

Chief Justice of Malaya Azahar Mohamed ruled that the Parliament has the jurisdiction to formulate laws on education.

He also ruled that the Federal Court is not the platform for the applicant to challenge the constitutionality of vernacular schools...

