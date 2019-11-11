Court denies leave for lawyer to challenge existence of vernacular schools

The Federal Court in Putrajaya today denied the application of leave to lawyer Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz to challenge the constitutionality of the existence of vernacular schools.
Chief Justice of Malaya Azahar Mohamed ruled that the Parliament has the jurisdiction to formulate laws on education.
He also ruled that the Federal Court is not the platform for the applicant to challenge the constitutionality of vernacular schools...
Your subscription expires on
Your subscription will expire soon, kindly renew before
Your subscription is expired
Click here to renew
You are not subscribed to any subscription package
Click here to subscribe now
Any questions?
Email: [email protected]
Call: +603-777-00000