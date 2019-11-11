Malaysiakini NEWS

Najib was shadow director with enormous influence on SRC: High Court

Hidir Reduan Abdul Rashid, Hariz Mohd
Published:  |  Modified:

SRC TRIAL | Former prime minister and finance minister Najib Abdul Razak was a shadow director with enormous influence and an overarching position of power in SRC International, the Kuala Lumpur High Court rules.

In delivering his decision today that Najib, who was also SRC's advisor emeritus, must enter his defence in the RM42 million SRC International case, judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali made this description of the accused in relation to his alleged ability to convince SRC directors to follow important decisions such as depositing the bulk of the company's funds overseas...

