Early voting begins in Tanjung Piai

TG PIAI POLLS | One polling centre was opened at 8am today to facilitate early voting for 280 police personnel in the Tanjung Piai by-election.



The parliamentary seat has two state constituencies - Pekan Nanas and Kukup.



The polling centre with two voting streams is at the Pontian police headquarters (IPD).



The first, for early voters from the Pekan Nanas state constituency, closes at 1pm while the second, catering to voters for the Kukup state constituency, shuts at 5pm.



The candidates' polling agents and election observers are allowed to witness the early voting process.



The Election Commission will also be streaming "live” the early voting process via its official Facebook site.



All ballot boxes used for the early voting will be kept secure at the IPD's lock-up.



The votes counting will be done on polling day on Saturday at the vote tallying centre at the meeting room of the Pontian District Office before polling agents and election observers.



This by-election was called following the death of the incumbent Md Farid Md Rafik from Pakatan Harapan last Sept 21 due to heart complications.



The contest is a six-cornered fight involving Harapan’s Karmaine Sardini, BN’s Wee Jeck Seng, Wendy Subramaniam of Gerakan, Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz (Berjasa) and independent candidates Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abdul Ghaffar.



Besides the 280 early voters, the electoral roll for the parliamentary seat has 52,698 ordinary voters and eight absentee voters (who are abroad).



- Bernama