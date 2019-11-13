EC records 93 election offences in Tanjung Piai

A total of 93 election offences have been committed since the Tanjung Piai Parliamentary by-election campaign period started on Nov 2.



The Election Commission (EC) said the offences were recorded by the Election Campaign Enforcement Team (PP-KPR) and action has been taken based on visits and observations by the team up to yesterday.



“A total of 80 offences involved putting up static campaign materials on restricted public premises involving the four contesting parties,” the EC said in a statement posted on its official Twitter account today.



Other offences include displaying campaign materials outside of the Tanjung Piai parliamentary constituency, including provocative campaign materials, and also pertaining to ceramah, briefings, walkabouts and other campaign activities.



In addition, a total of 32 police reports have been lodged up to yesterday.



“Twenty reports were lodged over the viral video of a minister’s speech considered racist and against the election law,” said the EC.



Other reports were on other election offences, including the removal of unauthorised campaign materials and flags.



Also received were three reports made to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) involving special assistance to Tanjung Piai fisherfolks and the distribution of SIM cards during the ceramah by a contesting party.



According to the EC, 100 ceramah and campaign activities were monitored by PP-KPR.

- Bernama