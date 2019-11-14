Malaysiakini NEWS

Tian Chua: I have nothing to do with call for MP's resignation

Alyaa Alhadjri
Published:  |  Modified:

Former two-term Batu MP Tian Chua has distanced himself from a reported call by 14 NGOs for incumbent MP P Prabakaran to resign and make way for him to recontest the parliament seat in a by-election.

"I have nothing to do with it," the PKR vice-president told Malaysiakini when contacted today.

