7.1 magnitude quake rocks Maluku Islands, North Sulawesi

An earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter Scale rocked the Maluku Islands and North Sulawesi in Indonesia at 1.17am (12.17am Malaysian time) today.

The Indonesian Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) issued a tsunami warning following the quake, which was initially recorded at 7.4 on the Richter Scale.

However, the tsunami alert was called off at 3.45am East Indonesian time (2.45am Malaysian time).

According to the BMKG, the epicentre of the quake was located 130 km northwest of Jailolo-North Maluku at a depth of 10km in the Maluku Sea, and the quake was followed by 26 continuous aftershocks measuring less than 5.9 on the Richter Scale.

Strong tremors also felt in Ternate City, Manado and Bitung, causing the local residents to evacuate to higher ground.

The Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta also called on Malaysians in the area to take precautions and to always adhere to the instructions issued by the authorities.

As of this morning, there has been no report as yet of loss of lives or damage to property.

- Bernama