Drop in prices of goods not true in Buy Muslim First campaign

The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry has rubbished claims that the Buy Muslim First (BMF) campaign had reduced the prices of goods.

Its secretary-general Datuk Muez Abd Aziz said such claims were unfounded because the prices of goods were dictated by offers from manufacturers, suppliers and retailers.

He said this when commenting on a statement by PAS MP for Tumpat, Che Abdullah Mat Nawi, who reportedly said that the BMF campaign had drastically reduced the prices of goods.

Muez said manufacturers, suppliers and retailers offered discounts according to certain periods at supermarkets or business premises, thus bringing down the prices of goods.

"It also depends on the initiatives and sales campaigns conducted by retailers who are competing among themselves to attract the attention of consumers,” he told Bernama today.

Muez said the ministry had no plans to change the Buy Malaysian-Made Products campaign, which was launched in 1984, to accommodate the so-called BMF.

He described the BMF campaign as just a general call, adding that the ministry considers the promotion of local products as more important and a better way to get good bargains.

"Even if there is (BMF), it is already in the Buy Malaysian-Made Products campaign. We are working hard to promote the Buy Malaysian-Made Products campaign.

"We are sticking to this. It is more important to promote local products," he said.

According to him, the Buy Malaysian-Made Products campaign could save consumers up to 20 per cent when shopping for necessities.

He said house brand products, which are far cheaper than other brands, would be preferred by consumers and this would boost support for Malaysian-made products.

- Bernama