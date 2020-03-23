Johor police warn 75 who attended tabligh assembly to come forward

CORONAVIRUS | Police said 75 people from Johor who attended the recent tabligh assembly in the Sri Petaling Mosque have yet to come forward for health screenings.

Johor police chief Ayob Khan Maydin Pitchay (photo) said this included 29 people from Bangladesh, 10 Rohingya and eight from Thailand.

He said they were part of the 1,450 members of the tabligh group from Johor who attended the recent assembly.

“Of this number, 1,375 have been tracked down and have undergone health screenings, with 1,346 found to be negative while 29 were positive, one has died and one in critical condition,” he said in a press conference after visiting the movement control order roadblock in Jalan Tampoi Lama here today.

He said police are urging individuals who have yet to come forward for health screenings to go to the nearest clinic and hospital as soon as possible.

“I want to stress that we will look for them wherever they are. So they should come forward themselves for the health screenings,” he said. - Bernama

