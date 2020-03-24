Britain's PM Johnson orders Britons: You must stay at home

CORONAVIRUS | Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered Britons to stay at home to halt the spread of coronavirus, imposing curbs on everyday life without precedent in peacetime.

All but essential shops must close immediately and people should no longer meet family or friends or risk being fined, Johnson (above) said in a televised address to the nation on Monday night.

Johnson had resisted pressure to impose a full lockdown even as other European countries had done so, but was forced to change tack as projections showed the health system could become overwhelmed.

Deaths from the virus in Britain jumped 54 to 335 on Monday as the government said the military would help ship millions of items of personal protective equipment (PPE), including masks, to healthcare workers who have complained of shortages.

"From this evening I must give the British people a very simple instruction - you must stay at home," Johnson said in a televised address, replacing his daily news conference.

They would only be allowed to leave their homes to shop for basic necessities, exercise, for a medical need, to provide care or travelling to and from work where absolutely necessary.

"That's all - these are the only reasons you should leave your home," Johnson said, adding that people should not meet friends or family members who do not live in their home.

"If you don’t follow the rules, the police will have the powers to enforce them, including through fines and dispersing gatherings," he warned.

"These rules are not optional," London Mayor Sadiq Khan said.

The opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he supported the measures, and police chiefs said the moves were sensible, and that they would be working with the government on how to enforce them.

The government will close all shops selling non-essential goods, Johnson said, including clothing stores, as well as other premises including libraries, playgrounds and outdoor gyms, and places of worship.

The British Retail Consortium said shop owners understood the gravity of the situation.

The tougher tone followed evidence at the weekend that many were ignoring official guidelines about social distancing as they flocked to parks and beauty spots.

Under the new measures, the government will stop all gatherings of more than two people in public who do not live together, and stop all social events​, including weddings and baptisms but not funerals.

Emergency law to give authorities sweeping powers



Parks would remain open for exercise but gatherings would be dispersed, Johnson said.

Later on Monday, Britain's Lower House of Parliament is expected to approve emergency legislation giving authorities sweeping powers to tackle the outbreak, including the right to detain people and put them in isolation to protect public health.

"Without a huge national effort to halt the growth of this virus, there will come a moment when no health service in the world could possibly cope; because there won’t be enough ventilators, enough intensive care beds, enough doctors and nurses," Johnson said in his address.

Earlier, in a letter pleading with him to increase PPE supplies, more than 6,000 frontline doctors warned they felt like "cannon fodder" and were being asked to put their lives at risk with out-of-date masks and low stocks of equipment.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock admitted there had been issues but promised action was being taken. He said the army would drive trucks throughout the day and night to get supplies to medical staff.

"It's like a war effort - it is a war against this virus and so the army has been incredibly helpful in getting those logistics so we can get the supplies to protect people on the frontline," Hancock told the BBC, saying the health service now had 12,000 ventilators, 7,000 more than at the start of the crisis.

