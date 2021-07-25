Malaysiakini
NEWS

Badminton: Bitter end for Peng Soon and Liu Ying after second straight loss

Bernama

Published
Modified 5:48 am

National badminton mixed doubles pair Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying produced an error-filled performance today to fall to their second straight Group D loss that virtually puts an end to their medal hopes at the Tokyo Olympics.

The pair, who won the silver medal at the 2016 Rio Games, took to the court at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza in Tokyo today knowing they had to beat Germans Mark Lamfuss-Isabel Herttrich, but nothing seemed to work for the Malaysians as they fell 12-21, 15-21.

The Malaysians’ error-filled performance...

sports
olympics
badminton

