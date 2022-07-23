Party-hopping bill for political stability - Wan Junaidi

The Constitution (Amendment) Bill (No 3) 2022 on the prohibition of parliamentary members from party-hopping, which is expected to be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat this Wednesday (July 27), is to ensure political stability in the country.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the bill, to be tabled by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, was the best measure by the government to avoid another political crisis in the country.

“It is not intended to prevent...