Police received nine reports of suspicious packages found at several schools in Nilai and Tampin today.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Alzafny Ahmad said checks revealed that all the boxes contained wheat flour and plastic plates.

He said initial investigations found that the cases were similar in packaging and contents, with five packages sent to schools in Nilai and four to schools in Tampin.

"The packages were reported to be within school premises. The school authorities lodged police reports when the recipient names listed on the parcels failed to collect them.

"Following this, police sought assistance from the Royal Malaysia Police Bomb Disposal Unit to conduct checks and execute necessary safety procedures. Checks confirmed that no explosives or hazardous materials were found," he said in a statement here today.

He said investigations are ongoing to identify the individual responsible for sending or leaving the packages and to determine the motive.

Alzafny advised school management and the public not to touch, open, or move any suspicious packages of unknown origin and to lodge a police report immediately for safety.

The Negeri Sembilan Education Department confirmed that several schools in the state received packages with unknown contents.

It said in a statement that the affected educational institutions have taken security measures in line with safe school management guidelines to ensure the safety of pupils, teachers, and staff.

School communities and parents were advised not to speculate or spread unverified information and to refer to official channels for accurate information.

- Bernama



