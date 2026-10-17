Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has reminded the public that freedom comes with responsibility and called for social media users to engage with respect and courtesy.

Sultan Ibrahim, who is also Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) chancellor, said this in response to the misuse of social media by certain quarters to incite others, spread hatred and sow division in society.

“Do not turn social media into a platform to insult, swear at, vilify or humiliate others. Differences of opinion are no reason for hostility. We may disagree, but we must express our views in respectful and courteous language.

“If you wish to criticise, do so constructively. If you wish to correct someone, do so with tact and consideration,” His Majesty said.

Sultan Ibrahim was speaking at the 105th UiTM Convocation Ceremony at the Tuanku Canselor Grand Hall, UiTM Shah Alam, today.

In attendance was Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, who is also UiTM Pro-Chancellor.

Don't abuse AI

Sultan Ibrahim also called on the public not to misuse artificial intelligence (AI) technology to create fake images and videos with the intent to insult or embarrass others.

His Majesty said that behind every name and face subjected to hatred and insults was a person with a family, dignity and feelings.

“From a young age, we are taught to respect our elders, speak with decorum, and not look down on others on the basis of religion or race, because good manners are not merely about politeness, but are the lifeblood of the nation’s dignity.

“However, amid today’s advances in digital technology and social media, some have forgotten their manners and feel free to insult, abuse, verbally attack and humiliate others,” His Majesty said.

In this regard, Sultan Ibrahim urged the public not to readily believe or share any news without first verifying its authenticity.

“Do not let our haste to be the first to share unverified information turn us into people who spread slander and hatred.

“I want to see us become a mature society in our communication, free to express ourselves with courtesy, bold enough to share our views without insulting others, and firm in defending our convictions without sowing hatred,” His Majesty said.

At the ceremony, Sultan Ibrahim also agreed to rename the UiTM campus in Jalan Othman, Petaling Jaya, as the Tun Arshad Ayub Campus in recognition of his services and contributions in spearheading UiTM’s establishment and development since 1965.

The late Arshad, who died in 2022, was the first director of the Mara Institute of Technology (ITM) from 1967 to 1975. The institution, now known as UiTM, regarded him as a pioneer who laid the groundwork for its educational development.

- Bernama



