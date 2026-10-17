Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s five-day working visit to China has strengthened Malaysia-China strategic cooperation in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), high-tech investment, security and disaster management, thereby opening new opportunities for human capital development and national economic growth.

The Oct 12-16 visit also saw commitments to expand cooperation in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, electric vehicles, nuclear technology and the digital economy, while also strengthening bilateral ties under the Malaysia-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework.

One key focus was the development of the Malaysia-China Institute as a strategic platform to strengthen the country’s TVET ecosystem, especially in future industries such as smart manufacturing, robotics, EVs and industrial digitalisation through technology transfer and expertise from strategic partners in China.

Zahid, who is also the rural and regional development minister and chairs the National TVET Council, highlighted the importance of the TVET 2.0 approach in closing the gap between educational institutions, industries and the job market, while ensuring that skills training remains relevant to the needs of the rapidly growing high-tech sector.

When delivering the keynote address at the opening of the 2026 World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference (WVTEDC) in Tianjin yesterday (Oct 16), he also emphasised the importance of international collaboration in exchanging expertise, developing skills standards and exposure to new technologies to produce a highly skilled workforce.

Malaysia also proposed the establishment of a World TVET Council as a platform to strengthen international cooperation, coordinate the sharing of best practices and drive the development of a more integrated global skills ecosystem.

It was proposed that China be made the permanent secretariat or host for the council, thus strengthening the role of Malaysia-China collaboration in advancing the TVET agenda on an international scale.

During the WVTEDC Ministerial Roundtable Meeting, Malaysia also proposed a framework for the mutual recognition of qualifications and cross-border accreditation, while highlighting MCI’s potential in strengthening practical training, technology transfer and trainer development programmes through the Train-the-Trainer approach.

During a bilateral meeting with Chinese vice-premier Ding Xuexiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday (Oct 15), both parties discussed expanding trade, investment and technology cooperation, including the renewal of the Investment Guarantee Agreement to strengthen investment protection in strategic and high-impact sectors.

More cooperation

Malaysia also expressed its readiness to act as a bridge between Asean, China and the Gulf Cooperation Council, including expanding trade and investment cooperation and the use of the Renminbi in related transactions.

In his meeting with Chinese State Councillor and Public Security Minister Wang Xiaohong in Beijing on Tuesday (Oct 13), Zahid discussed strengthening security cooperation, intelligence sharing and joint operations to combat transnational crime, especially online job scams and cybercrime.

Both parties also focused on finalising the memorandum of understanding on security to be signed during Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to Shenzhen for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders’ Meeting in November, as well as proposing the resumption of negotiations on an Extradition Treaty and strengthening the implementation of Mutual Legal Assistance.

Regarding disaster management, Malaysia proposed technical cooperation with China to enhance preparedness for climate change-related risks through the use of satellite monitoring technology, AI and early warning systems, alongside joint training, capacity building, expert exchanges and operational simulations.

The visit also included discussions with China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) to explore cooperation in nuclear technology, science and high-tech research and industrial capacity development.

Among the proposals were identifying Malaysian students to pursue studies at suitable higher education institutions in China before undergoing intensive training at CNNC’s training centres and skills institutions, as well as preparing local industries to participate in the nuclear sector’s supply chain.

Overall, Zahid’s visit reflected Malaysia’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with China through more comprehensive, results-oriented cooperation based on mutual interests, including China’s support for Malaysia’s full participation in Brics.

The two countries also reaffirmed their aspirations to build a high-level strategic Malaysia-China community with a shared future for the prosperity of their peoples and regional stability.

- Bernama



