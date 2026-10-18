Police have received five reports over the circulation of AI-manipulated images depicting female students from a secondary school in Seremban in explicit or pornographic content.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Alzafny Ahmad said the reports, involving victims aged between 14 and 17, were lodged by their parents or guardians between Aug 20 and 23.

“In this case, the suspect, a Form Five student, has been subjected to disciplinary action by the school, including suspension from classes from Aug 24 to 28.

“The investigation is being conducted under Section 5 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 and Section 292 of the Penal Code.

“To date, five witnesses have been called to have their statements recorded,” he said in a statement yesterday.

READ MORE: Deepfake child sexual abuse: ‘Like animals trapped in a circus’

He said the investigation papers would be completed promptly before being referred to the deputy public prosecutor for further instructions.

Alzafny affirmed that the police would conduct a transparent investigation to ensure that legal action is taken against those involved so that justice is served for all the victims.

- Bernama



