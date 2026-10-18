The management of Sakyamuni Cave Monastery in Tambun has urged Suhakam, the Perak government and local authorities to investigate alleged access restrictions and harassment at Gunung Kanthan.

However, the Associated Pan Malaysia Cement Sdn Bhd (APMC) has defended its decision to block the monastery’s main entrance, saying it was intended to prevent construction materials and heavy machinery allegedly being used to build unauthorised additional structures from entering the site.

APMC is a cement manufacturer and a subsidiary of YTL Cement, which is part of the YTL Group.

The company also claimed that the blockade did not completely cut off access to the area, as two pedestrian routes remained accessible.

"Our objective is straightforward: to prevent further construction and maintain the status quo," it said in a statement to Malaysiakini.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Dhamma Sakyamuni Monastery (MDSM), outlined seven demands, including an investigation into the blockade at its main entrance, guarantees for the safety and freedom of movement of monks, and an investigation into repeated drone flights over the area.

MDSM alleged that physical obstructions and persistent harassment had occurred while the monks were observing Vassa, the Buddhist rainy-season retreat dedicated to spiritual practice and seclusion.

According to the monastery, concrete blocks were placed at its main entrance on June 23, before a metal barrier was installed on Sept 29. Another guard post was set up on Oct 13.

The monastery also alleged that drones had repeatedly flown at an altitude of about 20 feet over its grounds, two to three times a week – raising concerns about privacy, safety and the freedom to practise their religion.

MDSM also urged the authorities to protect religious practices throughout the Vassa period, respect ongoing court proceedings and facilitate negotiations towards a peaceful and fair resolution.

It further called for all decisions concerning the area to comply with the Ipoh Local Plan 2035.

"We wish to remind the authorities that under the Ipoh Local Plan 2035, it is explicitly stated no quarrying activities are allowed in Gunung Kanthan," the monastery said.

According to MDSM, the plan also provides for the conservation of limestone hills and geosites within the Kinta Valley National Geopark.

'Respect courts' decisions'

APMC, however, claimed that continued construction and expansion at the site could cause further damage to the area's natural environment and contradict the monastery's own position that Gunung Kanthan should be preserved.

The company also stressed that its ownership of the land had been decided and affirmed by the courts.

"And the court’s decision must be respected," it said.

APMC added that, as the landowner within an active quarry area, it was responsible for ensuring safety and security at the site.

"We are not seeking to escalate the situation. We are seeking to prevent more illegal structures from being built," the company said.

APMC also provided Malaysiakini with several photographs that it claimed showed heavy machinery and construction materials at the monastery.

Dispute drags on following court ruling

Sakyamuni Cave Monastery, which its management said is about a century old, faces the prospect of eviction and demolition following legal action by APMC.

The dispute has continued since the Court of Appeal allowed the eviction in 2023. A civil suit filed by the monastery against APMC was subsequently dismissed by the court on Sept 2 this year and the monastery has since appealed the decision.

To prevent APMC from enforcing the Writ of Possession, the monastery has also applied for a stay of execution.

READ MORE: 'Not just a monastery', says head monk of Tambun spiritual site facing demolition

According to MDSM, the application was originally scheduled to be heard on Sept 9. However, the hearing was cancelled, and a new date has yet to be set.

Apart from pursuing legal action, the group of monks has also appealed to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is also Tambun MP, to intervene to preserve the site and its surrounding environment.

MDSM stressed that Gunung Kanthan is classified as an environmentally sensitive area (ESA) under the Rank 1 forest category and is a geosite within the Kinta Valley National Geopark.

It also said an engineering geology assessment had confirmed that the approximately century-old cave was safe and suitable for continued occupation.