PARLIAMENT | P Prabakaran (Harapan-Batu) has proposed that the government abolish fines under Section 295 of the Penal Code, leaving imprisonment as the only punishment against the desecration of places of worship or sacred objects.

Speaking in the Dewan Rakyat today, he raised the intrusion into a temple along the New Pantai Expressway (NPE), Kuala Lumpur, by a “known individual”, who was understood to be self-proclaimed land activist Tamim Dahri Abdul Razak.

“This has happened for the third time by the same individual. Initially, it occurred in Langkawi, after that in Rawang, and now in Kuala Lumpur, in the NPE area.

“It happened inside a temple where the individual and his brother entered the temple, trespassed, and also smashed statues or deities worshipped by the Hindu community,” he said when debating Budget 2027.

As such, Prabakaran urged the government to take stern action against the individual for inciting religious tensions to cause chaos.

“This issue of unity is something I feel very close to my heart. When an individual commits such wrongdoing, I want the government to take stern action.

“Do not grant him bail or any action that could complicate the situation; jail him directly,” he added in Parliament.

Contacted later, the MP said abolishing fines under Section 295 of the Penal Code - which provides for two years’ jail, a fine, or both - would leave imprisonment as the only punishment for those who flout the provision.

“So any party threatening societal harmony shouldn’t be fined; jail them directly. (This is) for religious cases only,” he said.

Prabakaran added that the issue of illegal temples should be managed by the authorities and not by the public.

'Land activist'

On July 21, Tamim, 34, pleaded not guilty at the Langkawi Magistrate's Court to a charge of damaging a Hindu sacred object, a three-pronged spear or “soolam”, at an old temple site in Langkawi by stepping on it.

Tamim Dahri Abdul Razak

The court then allowed the accused bail of RM10,000 with two sureties. Tamim must also surrender his passport to the court and report to the nearest police station every two weeks.

In the latest incident, Tamim was arrested with two others by the police to assist an investigation into the smashing of four statues at a temple on Jalan Klang Lama, Kuala Lumpur, on Oct 6.

All three were reportedly nabbed in Beranang, Selangor, on Oct 11 before being released on police bail.