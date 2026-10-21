The Kuala Lumpur High Court today allowed the attorney-general’s (AG) application to stay the Malaysian Bar’s judicial review proceedings challenging the prosecution’s decision to discontinue the Yayasan Akalbudi corruption case involving Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, pending an appeal at the Federal Court.

Lawyer Guok Ngek Seong, who represented Zahid, said judge Azizan Arshad granted the application during proceedings in chambers.

“The judge allowed the application following developments at the Federal Court. The appeal hearing date has yet to be fixed as we only filed the notice of appeal on Oct 19,” he told reporters after the proceedings.

Also present were lawyer Abhilaash Subramaniam, representing the Bar; federal counsel Safiyyah Omar and Imtiyaz Wizni Aufa Othman, representing the AG; and lawyer Shahrul Fazli Kamarulzaman, who also represented Zahid.

On Oct 8, a three-judge Federal Court panel led by Chief Judge of Malaya Hashim Hamzah granted Zahid and AG leave to appeal against the Court of Appeal’s decision allowing the Bar to initiate a judicial review of the prosecution’s decision to discontinue the case.

The panel, which also comprised Federal Court judges Nordin Hassan and Che Ruzima Ghazali, ruled that the case raised novel constitutional issues of public importance requiring clarification and a final determination by the Federal Court.

On May 7, the Court of Appeal granted the Bar leave to initiate the judicial review challenging the AG's decision on Sept 4, 2023, to discontinue proceedings against Zahid.

On June 27, 2024, the Court of Appeal overturned a decision by the High Court to dismiss the Bar’s application for leave to commence the judicial review.

Zahid, the second respondent in the judicial review, subsequently filed an application on May 25 for leave to appeal to the Federal Court. Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar filed a separate application for leave to appeal.

In its judicial review application, the Bar is seeking a declaration that the decision by then High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah, now a Federal Court judge, to grant Zahid a discharge and acquittal on 47 criminal breach of trust, corruption and money laundering charges linked to Yayasan Akalbudi was null and void.

The High Court had instead granted Zahid a discharge not amounting to an acquittal after the prosecution informed the court that the Attorney-General’s Chambers intended to discontinue the proceedings to examine new evidence.

- Bernama



