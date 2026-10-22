Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s promotion of local navigation app TuJu has drawn a sharp rebuke from DAP adviser Lim Guan Eng, who criticised its performance amid mounting public complaints.

Calling TuJu a "national embarrassment", Lim (above) suggested that Anwar had been wrongly advised about the app developed by Prosignal Consortium Sdn Bhd in collaboration with the Malaysian Highway Authority (MHA).

"Whilst many support the government’s efforts to protect our national security interests, there should be proper due diligence and stringent testing to ensure that the replacement (TuJu) can adequately match and replace the basic road navigation functions of Waze.

"The user feedback so far is that relying on this TuJu app will make the user worse off. I have received complaints about TuJu’s ineffectiveness and that the government should not make it a compulsory replacement for Waze.

"Malaysians support replacing the Waze app that endangers security risks concerning information and data on citizens' movements as it is subject to the laws of the Israeli government, but not an application that is defective at best and a failure at worst," the Bagan MP said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Anwar took to Facebook to promote TuJu as an alternative to Waze over potential data security risks.

The government later announced that it has banned civil servants from using the Israel-based navigation app when doing official business.

Reveal costs of developing TuJu

While urging the premier to reveal the costs incurred by the government in developing TuJu, Lim stressed that the government should improve the app until it could match Waze’s capability.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim

"The one to be blamed is the person responsible for convincing Anwar that TuJu is technologically adequate to replace Waze, and this person should be punished.

"Did the designers of TuJu get expert advice from professionals from the US, Europe, China, or Japan?

"The prime minister should go back to the drawing board by asking the National Cyber Security Committee (NSC) to come up with a much-improved TuJu version which can perform as an adequate replacement for Waze.

"How can the NSC be expected to do its job to ward off evolving cyber threats, strengthen the nation's preparedness and digital sovereignty when it cannot even fulfil users’ road navigation needs?" Lim asked.

MHA apologises

Meanwhile, MHA has apologised to TuJu users following public feedback over technical disruptions affecting the wayfinding software.

According to the government body, the disruptions followed a significant surge in TuJu users after the prime minister recommended its use.

"MHA apologises for the inconvenience caused to users. We are working with the app provider, Prosignal Consortium, to identify the cause of the disruptions, restore system stability, and enhance the app’s capacity to accommodate the growing number of users.

"At the same time, MHA also takes note of user feedback on navigation functions, route information accuracy, and the overall user experience.

"Improvements will continue to be made to ensure TuJu provides a more stable, accurate and user-friendly service," it said in a statement.

MHA also said it would continue working with the Works Ministry, the National Cyber Security Agency, and relevant parties to strengthen the local navigation ecosystem, including addressing data security and governance concerns.