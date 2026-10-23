Perikatan Nasional lawyer Rafique Rashid Ali has confirmed that the Registrar of Societies (ROS) and Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail have appealed against a High Court order suspending the coalition’s deregistration.

“I can confirm that the Notice of Appeal was served on PN solicitors this morning.

“We had anticipated this. We will respond to the appeal accordingly,” Rafique told Malaysiakini.

The notice of appeal, filed by senior federal counsel, names ROS director-general Zulfikar Ahmad and Saifuddin as the appellants. They are challenging Kuala Lumpur High Court judge Azizan Arshad’s decision yesterday to suspend the deregistration.

Azizan ruled that exceptional circumstances justified the suspension, taking into account PN’s political role and the implications for its elected representatives and state governments.

The suspension remains in force pending the outcome of PN’s judicial review application.

“At this stage, the court will not decide whether the respondents’ action in cancelling the registration was lawful, or whether it is exempt from judicial review.

“The impact or validity of the exercise of such power may still be challenged in separate proceedings,” Azizan said.

The ruling also allows PN to proceed with its plans to contest the Malacca state election.

ROS cancelled PN’s registration last Tuesday after deeming the coalition’s response to a show-cause notice unsatisfactory.