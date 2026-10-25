The seat allocation for BN in the Malacca state election has been finalised, with seven seats allocated to PAS and the coalition's strategic partners, said Malacca BN chairperson Ab Rauf Yusoh.

Rauf said all negotiations have been concluded and there are no overlapping seats among the parties involved.

“We have finalised all negotiations and allocated seven seats to our strategic partners. There are no problems and no overlaps,” The Star quoted him as saying.

Rauf made these remarks at a press conference after BN announced its list of 21 candidates at the Melaka International Trade Centre in Ayer Keroh last night.

“This matter has been agreed upon by all parties. It is not a controversy or something that needs to be sensationalised,” he said.

However, MCA was reportedly dissatisfied with the seat allocation. The party contested seven seats in the 2021 state polls, but only allocated two this time, while MIC received one.

Chinese media reported that MCA president Wee Ka Siong and other party leaders walked out of the hall during the candidate announcements.

READ MORE: Rauf, Akmal stay in their safe seats, MCA irked, risky seats left to PN

When asked whether the allocation could change, Rauf stressed that the candidate list has been finalised after taking various factors into consideration.

“Why should there be any change? We have examined every angle before deciding and finalising the candidates' names.

“So, why should there be a change? Unless (the candidate) passes away,” he said.

However, he stated that he has not yet received complete information regarding MCA's stance on the allocation.

No overlap

In a related development, Rauf stressed that there is no overlap with BN coalition partners in Sungai Udang, which will be contested by Rais Yasin.

Perikatan Nasional won the seat in the 2021 state election.

The incumbent, Dr Aleef Yusof, who has now joined Wawasan Negara, had previously asked BN to respect PN's right to defend the seat.

“If he wants to make noise, that is his right. We are not dealing with him,” Rauf said.

He described the cooperation as a step towards the unity of PAS and Umno that has long been awaited by the people.

Nomination day for the Malacca state election is set for Oct 31, while polling will take place on Nov 14.



