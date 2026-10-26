Selangor ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has refuted criticism that he had meddled in executive affairs or had acted like an absolute monarch.

While the monarch did not name critics or the issues that led to the criticism, one issue on which Sultan Sharafuddin exercised his power was effectively banning pig farming in the state.

In a royal speech marking his silver jubilee as sultan yesterday, the state monarch said that when he reprimands, gives views, or voices concerns about administrative matters, it is not meant to interfere with the executive.

Instead, it is part of his responsibility towards the people and to ensure that their wellbeing and comfort are prioritised.

"However, what disappoints me is when reprimands or decrees, as per palace language, are misinterpreted by some quarters and a few politicians, as though I want to interfere with the state administration or practise absolute monarchy," he said.

"I wish to stress that I am well versed with the laws and how far my role and responsibilities are in the constitutional monarchy and parliamentary democracy system this country and state practices."

Pig farm controversy

Earlier in February, Sultan Sharafuddin said he did not consent to pig farming in any district in the state, citing pollution and limited land resources.

This followed his earlier objections to the renewal of pig farming licenses in Tanjung Sepat, where locals had been complaining about pollution caused by pig farming.

The monarch also rejected a proposal for modern pig farming in an area away from settlements and proposed that pork supply for the state's non-Muslims be imported instead.

When Seri Kembangan assemblyperson Wong Siew Ki reiterated arguments that modern pig farming would address the sultan's concerns for the environment, the monarch asked the assemblyperson and those who defended her to read up on the Rukun Negara.

Seri Kembangan assemblyperson Wong Siew Ki

In the rest of his speech yesterday, Sultan Sharafuddin also said that while he will continue to uphold Islam, the people of Selangor must seek to understand and respect each other and live in harmony.

"Differences of race, religion, and culture should not be reasons for us to be enemies.

"I urge the people to be mindful in touching sensitive matters. Don't use freedom of speech to offend other races and faiths or their beliefs," he said, adding that he wants Selangor to remain peaceful and prosperous.