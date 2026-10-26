Sultan Sharafuddin refutes 'absolute monarch' criticism
Selangor ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has refuted criticism that he had meddled in executive affairs or had acted like an absolute monarch.
While the monarch did not name critics or the issues that led to the criticism, one issue on which Sultan Sharafuddin exercised his power was effectively banning pig farming in the state.
In a royal speech marking his silver jubilee as sultan yesterday...
Selangor ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has refuted criticism that he had meddled in executive affairs or had acted like an absolute monarch.
While the monarch did not name critics or the issues that led to the criticism, one issue on which Sultan Sharafuddin exercised his power was effectively banning pig farming in the state.
In a royal speech marking his silver jubilee as sultan yesterday, the state monarch said that when he reprimands, gives views, or voices concerns about administrative matters, it is not meant to interfere with the executive.
Instead, it is part of his responsibility towards the people and to ensure that their wellbeing and comfort are prioritised.
"However, what disappoints me is when reprimands or decrees, as per palace language, are misinterpreted by some quarters and a few politicians, as though I want to interfere with the state administration or practise absolute monarchy," he said.
"I wish to stress that I am well versed with the laws and how far my role and responsibilities are in the constitutional monarchy and parliamentary democracy system this country and state practices."
Pig farm controversy
Earlier in February, Sultan Sharafuddin said he did not consent to pig farming in any district in the state, citing pollution and limited land resources.
This followed his earlier objections to the renewal of pig farming licenses in Tanjung Sepat, where locals had been complaining about pollution caused by pig farming.
The monarch also rejected a proposal for modern pig farming in an area away from settlements and proposed that pork supply for the state's non-Muslims be imported instead.
When Seri Kembangan assemblyperson Wong Siew Ki reiterated arguments that modern pig farming would address the sultan's concerns for the environment, the monarch asked the assemblyperson and those who defended her to read up on the Rukun Negara.
In the rest of his speech yesterday, Sultan Sharafuddin also said that while he will continue to uphold Islam, the people of Selangor must seek to understand and respect each other and live in harmony.
"Differences of race, religion, and culture should not be reasons for us to be enemies.
"I urge the people to be mindful in touching sensitive matters. Don't use freedom of speech to offend other races and faiths or their beliefs," he said, adding that he wants Selangor to remain peaceful and prosperous.
If calling for ban on pig farming is not meddling in state executive affairs, then what is???
In the Malaysian form of government there’s no absolute monarchy and therefore there’s no such thing as a royal decree. Royals too must follow the constitution. Pig farming is a legal economic activity and protected by the constitution. Can a ruler who knows the law ban a legal activity? If he does and insists his ban must be followed is he making decisions according to the law or as an absolute monarchy whose word must be followed? In addition, it puts the gov in a bind because although not compelled by law but out of deference to the royal institution, they consider the royal suggestion but can’t go against the law which allows pig farming. If royals respect the independence of an elected government, they will NOT put that gov in a state where the gov has to act against the law. Courageous elected reps will not but it would estrange palace-gov relationship and the cause of it is not the gov but the palace which made the suggestion in the first place. In other words, it is interference because there’s no respect for separation of powers. Rulers need to understand they have a responsibility to ensure a democratic gov governs democratically and not make suggestions that by law the gov can’t oblige. That’s the reason for separation of powers and why it is the PM and CM and MB who advises on all gov matters — not the other way around. If rulers respect parliamentary democracy, they will not interfere in government in any way and not even advise in govt matters as that would be considered as directing the gov which they are not empowered by the constitution to do. The latter is the sole prerogative of the people.
Wasn't it reported somewhere that the palace clarified that the ban on pig farming is not a decree but merely an advice? Or am I imagining things? If it is a decree, we must abide by it. If it is only an advice, it is up to the recipient to heed or not. So which is which?
Report this comment
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
This action cannot be undone.