Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh has failed to set aside charges for threatening public order in connection with a flag gaffe in Penang last year.

Sinar Harian reported that prosecutors relayed their decision today, during case management, to reject a request to drop the charges.

It also reported that Akmal's lawyers will file a second appeal to the attorney-general.

The charge is over an Aug 11 Facebook video, where Akmal (above) threatened to hold a protest if a hardware shop owner in Penang who was filmed with an upside-down Jalur Gemilang was not prosecuted.

The Umno Youth chief was subsequently charged under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, which provides for a penalty of up to two years' imprisonment, a fine, or both.

To date, no trial date has been set.

In a Facebook post today, Akmal said he would comply with the legal process, but questioned why only he was charged.

"The individual who hoisted the Malaysian flag upside down has not been charged to this day," he said.

The purported selective prosecution is one argument that Akmal's lawyers have made in a judicial review, which also seeks to upend the charges against the Umno Youth chief.