Flag gaffe: Akmal still on the hook for threatening public order, questions why singled out
Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh has failed to set aside charges for threatening public order in connection with a flag gaffe in Penang last year.
Sinar Harian reported that prosecutors relayed their decision today, during case management, to reject a request to drop the charges.
It also reported...
Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh has failed to set aside charges for threatening public order in connection with a flag gaffe in Penang last year.
Sinar Harian reported that prosecutors relayed their decision today, during case management, to reject a request to drop the charges.
It also reported that Akmal's lawyers will file a second appeal to the attorney-general.
The charge is over an Aug 11 Facebook video, where Akmal (above) threatened to hold a protest if a hardware shop owner in Penang who was filmed with an upside-down Jalur Gemilang was not prosecuted.
The Umno Youth chief was subsequently charged under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, which provides for a penalty of up to two years' imprisonment, a fine, or both.
To date, no trial date has been set.
In a Facebook post today, Akmal said he would comply with the legal process, but questioned why only he was charged.
"The individual who hoisted the Malaysian flag upside down has not been charged to this day," he said.
The purported selective prosecution is one argument that Akmal's lawyers have made in a judicial review, which also seeks to upend the charges against the Umno Youth chief.
The Penang guy made a genuine mistake whereas you purposely disturb the peace all Malaysian want. We definitely select to punish the guilty one. Rm300k fine paid ?
Because you threatened the poor uncle.
U acted like a gangster ,going there and forcing the shops nearby to close,if usay the individual was not charged,the same applies to the Pas and umno people who also hosted the flag upside down,I hope the prosecution harp on dis point! Can't let him do as he wants!
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