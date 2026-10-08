Jasmine Food Corporation Sdn. Bhd. is expanding its portfolio beyond rice with the launch of Jasmine Krim Kelapa, a new coconut cream solution developed specifically for food service operators and small and medium-sized businesses (SME).

The product was officially launched today at the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) 2026, at MITEC Kuala Lumpur.

Designed with foodservice businesses in mind, Jasmine Krim Kelapa offers 24% fat content with a smooth and creamier consistency in a convenient 1L format, providing greater practicality and value for businesses that use coconut cream regularly in their food preparation.

The launch marks an important milestone in Jasmine Food’s continued evolution from a company well recognized for quality rice to a broader food solutions provider, expanding into categories that are closely connected to Malaysian cooking and dining.

“Jasmine has always been associated with quality rice, but now Jasmine is ready to go beyond rice and expand its role from trusted retail food brand towards becoming a food service solution partner. Jasmine Krim Kelapa is developed with business in mind, it is smooth, creamier, suitable for all types of cooking and most importantly, consistent in every dish”, said Mr Alan Kwong, Chief Operating Officer of Jasmine Food Corporation Sdn. Bhd.

Reintroducing Jasmine's Santan Kelapa and Ketupat Mini

The launch also sees Jasmine Food re-introducing its range beyond rice, which are Jasmine Santan Kelapa 200ml and Jasmine Ketupat Mini which caters for household usage and consumers who are looking for convenient option in everyday cooking.

Together, these products reflect Jasmine Food’s strategy to expand its offerings beyond rice while remaining close to the needs of Malaysian consumers and the food service sector.

Quality, Value and Halal Assurance

As Jasmine Food expands its product range, the company continues to place quality, value and halal assurance at the heart of its product development. All Jasmine products are Halal certified, reinforcing the company’s commitment to providing trusted food products for Malaysian consumers, businesses and the wider halal market.

This content is provided by Jasmine Food Corporation Sdn. Bhd.

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