Two DAP MPs have urged Putrajaya to stop treating standard commercial quotation and purchase order documents as instruments subject to stamp duty.

This follows a media report that the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) held a dialogue session with trade associations and chambers of commerce in Cyberjaya, where stamp duty and e-Invoicing were discussed.

In a statement today, former finance minister and Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng said the reported stamp duty chargeable at 0.5 percent of the transaction value (minimum RM 10) would erode support from the business community.

He said he would also be raising the matter in Parliament tomorrow.

“Stamp duty under the Stamp Act 1949 is assessed on the legal substance of the document (instrument), not its title. This has given the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) the discretionary power to decide whether a standard quotation or purchase order is a dutiable instrument or not.

“This means a RM5 million standard quotation or purchase order with credit payment terms of one month or two months would have to pay stamp duty of 0.5 percent or RM25,000, which is an extra and unnecessary financial burden to businesses,” he added.

Guan Eng said Malaysia’s economy was experiencing uneven growth, with some describing it as a “K-shaped” or “two-tier” economy, where export-driven and high-technology sectors such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors were thriving while ordinary businesses continued to struggle.

He said the government should consider these concerns and avoid imposing unnecessary compliance and regulatory costs on businesses and the public.

According to the report, a senior representative of the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM) cited a meeting brief, in which the IRB gave an example of a purchase order or quotation for goods.

The example stated the amount payable and payment terms, such as 30- or 60-day credit, which could be subject to stamp duty under Item 22(1)(a) of the First Schedule to the Stamp Act 1949.

Malaysiakini is unable to verify the details as of press time.

Contradicting policies

Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng echoed Guan Eng’s concerns, pointing out the contradiction between the government’s push for businesses to go digital, cut costs, simplify operations and the prospect of applying stamp duty to ordinary purchase orders and quotations.

Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng

“Businesses issue hundreds or even thousands of purchase orders and quotations every year. Imposing stamp duty on these routine documents would increase operating costs, create unnecessary paperwork, and hurt business competitiveness.

“The government has exempted eligible businesses with annual sales below RM3 million from e-Invoicing to ease their burden. Why introduce a tax interpretation that could increase their operating costs?

“The Stamp Act 1949 already provides an exemption for ordinary agreements to buy and sell goods. IRB’s own guidelines also state that purchase orders are generally not subject to stamp duty,” he said in a statement.

Lip Eng also urged the Finance Ministry to immediately exempt ordinary purchase orders and quotations from stamp duty, including those with normal payment terms of 30 or 60 days.

He also called for suspending demands for unpaid stamp duty and penalties on past documents until the issue is resolved, and amending the Stamp Act 1949 and issuing clear guidelines to prevent further confusion.

“Businesses should be spending their time and money expanding operations and creating jobs, not struggling with unclear tax rules and unnecessary paperwork.

“Higher business costs could lead to higher prices. Ultimately, ordinary Malaysians could end up paying the price,” Lip Eng added.

Small businesses, easy targets

Last week, Bersama also objected to the reported interpretation and urged the Finance Ministry to immediately gazette a full exemption to protect small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“SMEs are once again being made the easiest targets. A small business issues hundreds, if not thousands, of purchase orders and quotations every year. These are everyday business documents, not major corporate agreements.

“Imposing stamp duty on every one of them will increase costs, squeeze cash flow, and force small business owners to waste time digging through old files to have them stamped. This is not tax reform. It is placing a burden on those least able to fight back.

“Worse still, most business owners are completely unaware of this interpretation, while the special voluntary disclosure programme (SVDP) for stamp duty ends on Dec 31, 2026, just a few weeks away.

“Do not turn the SVDP into a trap for business owners who were never informed,” Bersama spokesperson Seah Jhen Pei said in a statement.

Seah said that for larger SMEs that have already implemented e-Invoicing, the IRB is already receiving details of every transaction digitally.

“A single transaction now passes through three layers of documentation - a quotation, a purchase order, and an e-Invoice - each with its own compliance requirements.

“Imposing stamp duty on quotations and purchase orders merely adds another layer of compliance and cost, without providing any additional transparency,” he added.

In addition to urging the ministry to gazette a full exemption, Seah also called for an immediate moratorium on enforcement and audits until the exemption was formalised.

He also called for no retrospective action against businesses that had not stamped the documents, citing the lack of clear guidelines.

Seah further urged the government to review the Stamp Act to align it with the e-Invoicing system, and called on the IRB and the ministry to issue clear guidelines on dutiable documents and how the duty is calculated.

He also called for the SVDP to be extended beyond Dec 31, 2026.