Tropicana Corporation Berhad (“Tropicana” or “Group”) celebrates a remarkable triple win at the PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia with iProperty 2026, held on 2 October 2026, securing three distinguished accolades that underscore the Group’s enduring commitment to excellence, its consistent delivery of quality developments and the trust it has earned from homebuyers and the wider community.

The Group received the prestigious 3-Year Consistency Excellence Award and the People’s Choice Award – Top 10 Developers, while Clarissa Serviced Suites at Tropicana Cenang was recognised with the Best Waterfront High-Rise Development award. Together, these accolades reflect Tropicana’s continued dedication to creating desirable developments, building lasting relationships with its customers and shaping vibrant communities across Malaysia.

Ixora Ang, Managing Director of Marketing & Sales and Business Development of Tropicana, said, “We are deeply honoured and grateful to receive these three prestigious recognitions at the PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia with iProperty 2026. The 3-Year Consistency Excellence Award is a meaningful affirmation of our sustained commitment to quality and excellence, while the People’s Choice Award – Top 10 Developers reflects the confidence and support of our customers and the wider community. We are equally proud that Clarissa Serviced Suites at Tropicana Cenang has been recognised for its waterfront high-rise development, marking an exciting milestone for our hospitality-led offerings.

“Anchored by our OneTropicana vision of ‘Connecting Communities, Forging Futures’ and guided by our THRIVE values, we remain committed to quality, innovation and sustainable community building as we continue shaping thriving communities for generations to come. These accolades inspire us to keep raising the bar, creating meaningful experiences and delivering lasting value for our customers, partners and communities. Our heartfelt appreciation goes to everyone who has been part of our journey and whose continued trust and support make these achievements possible,” she added.

The triple recognition marks another proud milestone in Tropicana’s journey, strengthening its resolve to build on its legacy while continuing to innovate, elevate customer experiences and create enduring value for generations to come.

Tropicana scores triple win at PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia 2026: From left to right: Mr Chong Lek Seng, Senior General Manager of Marketing & Sales for Tropicana; Ms Serena Lim, Senior General Manager, Group Corporate Communications and ESG & T360 for Tropicana; Mr Foo Mao Hsien, General Manager of Project for Tropicana; Ms Emma Lim, Senior General Manager of Planning & Design for Tropicana; Ms Ixora Ang, Managing Director of Marketing & Sales and Business Development for Tropicana; Mr Jeffrey Tan, Group Managing Director of Tropicana; Mr Allan Wong, Managing Director of Project for Tropicana; Ms Oon Khai Yee, Deputy General Manager of Project for Tropicana; Ms Wendy Cheow, Senior General Manager of Marketing & Sales for Tropicana, and Mr Leo Gan, General Manager of Marketing & Sales for Tropicana





The 3-Year Consistency Excellence Award recognises Tropicana’s sustained performance and commitment to maintaining high standards across its developments





The People’s Choice Award – Top 10 Developers celebrates the support and confidence of the public, reflecting Tropicana’s longstanding presence in Malaysia’s property landscape





Set within Langkawi’s popular Cenang beach, Tropicana Cenang reflects the Group’s vision for lifestyle-led destinations, with Clarissa Serviced Suites earning the Best Waterfront High-Rise Development award





PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia with iProperty

Into its 13th year, the PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia with iProperty is a prestigious event that celebrates the country’s finest developers. All winners are honoured in recognition of the best projects, designs, and innovations within the industry in the past year. The PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia, in partnership with iProperty.com.my, is the most respected and most sought-after real estate industry awards programme. The event is part of the regional PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards series established in 2005. With a professionally run and supervised judging system, the Asia Property Awards is the gold standard in real estate.

For more information on Tropicana’s developments, lifestyle offerings and latest updates, visit www.tropicanacorp.com.my or follow Tropicana Corporation Berhad on its official social media channels.

This content is provided by Tropicana Corporation Berhad

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