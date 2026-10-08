PENANG, 8 October 2026 – Mutiara Food Bank (MFB) and Lotus’s Malaysia today launched Kempen Semeja Harapan, a new campaign that builds on their longstanding food rescue collaboration by bringing surplus food recovery, public donations and community distribution under one coordinated platform.

Carrying the message “Lebihan Dikongsi, Harapan Disemai”, Semeja Harapan brings together Mutiara Food Bank and Lotus’s Malaysia as its first strategic partner. The campaign aims to recover more safe and edible surplus food, make it easier for the public to contribute food and essential items, and strengthen the coordination of food assistance for communities in need.

The launch marks a new chapter in a partnership that began in 2017, when Mutiara Food Bank was established as a Penang State initiative to recover safe and edible surplus food for communities in need. Lotus’s Malaysia has supported MFB since the programme began and has been a major source of rescued surplus food.

Azliza Baizura Azmel, Executive Director, Corporate Services, Lotus’s Malaysia, said Semeja Harapan provides an opportunity to build on that foundation while creating more ways for customers and partners to participate. “For us, this is about making sure that good food fulfils its purpose of nourishing people. When safe and edible food can be redirected to someone who needs it rather than going to waste, that is an opportunity we should not overlook. Since 2016, we have successfully redirected 2.421 million kilograms of food from landfills to over 120,000 families. This demonstrates the impact we can create by reducing food waste while ensuring that good food continues to serve a purpose.”

“We have worked alongside Mutiara Food Bank for many years, and Semeja Harapan gives us an opportunity to take that partnership further. Beyond continuing our food surplus recovery efforts, we want to make it easier for our customers and partners to be part of the journey too. A contribution may seem small on its own, but collectively, it can make a meaningful difference to the communities around us.”

YB Lim Siew Khim, Penang State Executive Councillor for Social Development, Welfare and Non-Islamic Religious Affairs, said the Semeja Harapan campaign is intended to strengthen Penang’s efforts to ensure that food assistance reaches communities that need it most, particularly low-income and vulnerable households. “We hope Semeja Harapan can play a greater role in supporting families in need across Penang. While Mutiara Food Bank currently serves communities across all 40 state constituencies, I believe we can go further by strengthening our cooperation with the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) and other relevant agencies to identify and reach households registered under eKasih, including those categorised as poor, as well as any hardcore poor cases identified from time to time.

“Penang has recorded zero registered hardcore poor heads of households under eKasih. However, as of 30 September 2026, there are still 11,105 households registered under the poor category. These are families that continue to require our attention and support, because without timely intervention and assistance, some may be at risk of falling into hardcore poverty.

“Poverty data is dynamic. Households may move in and out of different income categories, while new cases may also be identified from time to time. Therefore, achieving zero hardcore poverty does not mean our work is done. This is where initiatives such as Mutiara Food Bank can complement the wider social support system by ensuring that assistance reaches those who need it quickly and effectively.

“To date, Mutiara Food Bank has rescued and redistributed more than 2,000 tonnes of food surplus that would otherwise have gone to waste. This has been made possible through the support of supermarkets, wholesale markets, corporate organisations and many other contributors. Lotus’s has been one of our key supermarket partners since the early days of Mutiara Food Bank, and that is why I am especially proud that we are launching Semeja Harapan with Lotus’s as our first campaign partner.

“Mutiara Food Bank may only be one unit, but the role it plays is significant. Across our 40 state constituencies, there are communities that depend on these food distributions, and the need for assistance remains. Through Semeja Harapan, we want to create greater public awareness and encourage more businesses, corporations and members of the public to come on board so that Mutiara Food Bank can expand its reach and support even more people across Penang.

“This campaign is also aligned with the spirit of Zero Hunger which is to ensure that good, edible food does not go to waste when there are still families who need it. Ultimately, our message is simple: together, we want to make sure that no table in Penang is left empty.”

Under the campaign, Mutiara Food Bank will coordinate the collection and distribution of food contributions, beneficiary engagement and impact reporting. Lotus’s Malaysia, as the campaign’s first strategic partner, will support the initiative through participating stores, surplus food contributions, customer donation spaces, internal coordination and promotional activities.

The collaboration will also introduce branded Semeja Harapan donation points at participating Lotus’s stores, allowing customers to contribute suitable shelf-stable food and essential items. Mutiara Food Bank and Lotus’s will also explore opportunities to expand the recovery of edible food surplus, organise targeted food drives based on community needs and regularly review the campaign’s impact.

Damien Foong, Chief Operating Officer, Mutiara Food Bank, said Semeja Harapan reflects the organisation’s commitment to “Saving Food, Feeding Lives” and its mission of “No One Goes Hungry.”

“Saving Food, Feeding Lives is at the heart of what we do at Mutiara Food Bank. Every kilogramme of good, edible food that we are able to rescue is an opportunity to put that food where it belongs, on the table of someone who needs it. Ultimately, our mission is simple: No One Goes Hungry.

“Semeja Harapan gives us an opportunity to take that mission further. Our longstanding work with Lotus’s has shown what sustained collaboration can achieve, and through this campaign, we want to bring more businesses, customers and communities into that effort. The more food we can save and the more people we can bring together, the further we can extend our reach to families who need support.”

Semeja Harapan seeks to build on this existing work by bringing food rescue and public giving together under a recognisable Penang State campaign. The programme will measure food recovered, donations received and beneficiaries reached, providing a clearer picture of its impact as it develops.

The initial programme is proposed to involve seven Lotus’s stores in Penang, beginning with Lotus’s Sungai Dua, with implementation requirements and further enhancements to be introduced progressively. Existing food surplus recovery activities with MFB currently involve Lotus’s Bagan Ajam and Lotus’s Bukit Mertajam, alongside Lotus’s Kulim.

The launch of Semeja Harapan takes place in conjunction with Lotus’s HORECA Day at Lotus’s Sungai Dua on 8 October 2026, providing an opportunity to introduce the campaign to customers, business partners and the wider community.

Semeja Harapan is envisioned as a broader State Government platform that can progressively bring together more corporate and community partners with one shared purpose: reducing food waste while ensuring that food reaches the tables of those who need it most.

This content is provided by Lotus's Malaysia.

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