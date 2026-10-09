KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysian implant surgeon and dental leader Dr Elaine Lim Ee Lian continues to strengthen Malaysia’s presence on the international dental stage through a series of significant professional milestones spanning international education, leadership recognition and the advancement of implant dentistry.

Within just over a week, Dr Lim represented Malaysia as an international speaker at the 1st Pierre Fauchard Academy (PFA) Asian Summit in Manila, Philippines, received the International Leadership Recognition Award, led the Malaysia International Implant & Digital Symposium 2026 as President of the Osseointegration Society of Malaysia, and hosted the first Pierre Fauchard Academy Fellowship Induction Ceremony in Malaysia as PFA Malaysia Section Chairman.

Representing Malaysia on the International Stage

On 25–26 September 2026, Dr Lim represented Malaysia as an International Speaker at the inaugural Pierre Fauchard Academy Asian Summit in Manila, Philippines, joining distinguished dental leaders and professionals from across Asia.

The international platform provided an opportunity not only to exchange knowledge and strengthen professional collaboration, but also to showcase the growing contribution of Malaysian dentistry within the regional and international dental community.

The occasion became even more significant when Dr Lim received the International Leadership Recognition Award from the Pierre Fauchard Academy on 26 September 2026.

The recognition reflects her continuing contributions to professional leadership, dental education and international collaboration.

“Receiving this recognition is deeply meaningful to me. More than an award, I see it as a responsibility to continue serving, leading and contributing to the advancement of our profession,” said Dr Lim.

As Section Chairman of the Pierre Fauchard Academy Malaysia Section, Dr Lim hopes to further strengthen Malaysia’s connections with the international dental community.

Her vision includes bringing distinguished international speakers and educational opportunities to Malaysia while simultaneously creating platforms for Malaysian dentists to gain greater international exposure as speakers, educators and professional leaders abroad.

She also hopes to promote leadership, professional ethics, mentorship, charitable dental care and community service through PFA Malaysia.

Advancing Implant Dentistry in Malaysia

Alongside her international role with PFA, Dr Lim currently serves as President of the Osseointegration Society of Malaysia (OSM), reflecting her longstanding involvement in implant education and professional development.

Under this leadership role, she hosted the Malaysia International Implant & Digital Symposium 2026, held on 3–4 October 2026, bringing together international and Malaysian clinicians for scientific exchange in implant and digital dentistry.

The symposium traces its beginnings to 2019, when it was established with a vision for the advancement of implant dentistry in Malaysia.

Today, it continues to serve as a platform connecting clinicians, educators, industry partners and the next generation of dentists with developments in implant science and digital dentistry.

For Dr Lim, professional organisations and scientific congresses have an important role beyond organising conferences.

“Our responsibility is to create opportunities for continuous education, international collaboration and professional growth. By connecting Malaysia with experts from around the world while creating opportunities for our own clinicians internationally, we can continue elevating Malaysian dentistry,” she said.

Her leadership in implant dentistry builds upon her clinical, academic and educational background. Dr Lim is Director and Implant Surgeon of E.L. Lim Dental Surgery and has clinical expertise in oral implantology, sinus grafting, hard and soft tissue augmentation, and implant prosthodontics.

Historic First PFA Fellowship Induction Ceremony in Malaysia

Another milestone followed on 3 October 2026, when Dr Lim, in her capacity as Section Chairman of the Pierre Fauchard Academy Malaysia Section, hosted the first PFA Fellowship Induction Ceremony in Malaysia.

The historic ceremony was made particularly significant by the presence of PFA International President, Dr Ghabi Kaspo, who travelled from the United States to Malaysia to personally chair the inaugural Fellowship Induction Ceremony.

Dr Lim described his presence as an important demonstration of PFA International’s commitment to supporting the development of the Academy in Malaysia.

“It truly touched my heart that Dr Ghabi travelled all the way from the United States to Malaysia to chair our first Fellowship Induction Ceremony. His presence reflects not only his esteemed leadership, but also the commitment of PFA International to supporting the growth of PFA Malaysia. It made this historic milestone even more meaningful.”

The inaugural Malaysian ceremony welcomed the following Fellows:

Dr Alex Wern Juin Hong,

Dr Ashwini M Madawana,

Dr Chin Hoi Cheng,

Dr Chen Ye Hong,

Prof Dr David Ngeow Wei Cheong,

Dr Elben Lim Jo Han,

Dr Eow Wan Leong,

Dr Laxmi Tejaswin Polepalle,

Dr Nazrin Rosli,

Dr Nur Ezureen Binti Abdul Rahman,

Dr Sivesh Sangar

Assoc Prof Dr Santhosh Kotian

For Dr Lim, establishing the Malaysia Section is not simply about increasing the number of Fellows, but about creating a sustainable platform for leadership, international collaboration, professional development and service.

“I am incredibly thankful to our Fellows for supporting this initiative and for placing their trust in the vision for PFA Malaysia. This is only the beginning. I hope we can build an organisation that creates opportunities for Malaysian dentists, strengthens international friendships and, most importantly, gives back to our profession and our community.”

Pierre Fauchard Academy: Recognising Leadership and Service

Founded in 1936, the Pierre Fauchard Academy is an international dental honour organisation dedicated to recognising leaders within the dental profession.

Fellowship is by nomination only and is extended to fewer than 3% of dentists internationally, recognising individuals who have demonstrated service, leadership and contributions to the profession and wider community.

Central to the Academy are the principles of professionalism, integrity, ethics, leadership and service.

For its Fellows, the distinction is intended to represent more than professional recognition; it carries an expectation to continue contributing to the profession, supporting colleagues, advancing dental education and serving the wider community.

A Malaysian Clinician with an International Outlook

Dr Lim’s growing international profile combines clinical implant dentistry, education and organisational leadership.

A graduate of the University of Malaya, she holds the MFDS from the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh and completed her PhD in Oral Surgery at the University of Malaya in 2024. She is also a Fellow, Master and Diplomate of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists (ICOI) and a Fellow of the International College of Dentists (ICD).

Her clinical practice focuses on implant dentistry, including oral implantology, sinus grafting, hard and soft tissue augmentation and implant prosthodontics, complemented by an emphasis on digital workflows and evidence-based treatment.

For Dr Lim, however, leadership ultimately carries a responsibility beyond individual recognition.

“Every opportunity and recognition gives us a greater responsibility to contribute. My hope is to continue creating bridges between Malaysia and the international dental community — bringing knowledge and opportunities into Malaysia while creating platforms for Malaysian dentists to be recognised internationally.”

Through her concurrent leadership of the Osseointegration Society of Malaysia and the Pierre Fauchard Academy Malaysia Section, alongside her clinical and educational work in implant dentistry, Dr Lim hopes to continue contributing towards a stronger international presence for Malaysian dentistry.

“When Malaysian clinicians are given the right platforms, I believe we have every ability to stand alongside the best internationally. My role is not only to represent Malaysia, but also to help create opportunities for more Malaysians to be represented on the global stage.”

E.L. Lim Dental Surgery

Email: ellimdental_sripetaling@hotmail.com

Tel: 011-1628 4788 | 03-9055 9998

Website: www.ellimdentalsripetaling.com

https://drelainelim.com

City: Kuala Lumpur

Country: Malaysia

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