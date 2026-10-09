IWC Aquastic Sdn Bhd has been officially recognised by The Asia Records for achieving the “Highest Number of Hairy Crabs Sold by a Single Restaurant in 2025,” marking a significant milestone for the restaurant and its founders, Lim Chong Yuen and Lai Cheng Siew.

The Asia Records recognition was presented in Kuala Lumpur on 5 October 2026, celebrating IWC Aquastic’s achievement in building strong customer demand for one of the most anticipated seasonal delicacies in Chinese dining.

What makes the achievement particularly notable is the limited period in which hairy crabs are typically enjoyed. The hairy crab season generally runs for only around four months, from approximately late September until December, creating a relatively short window each year for restaurants to introduce, promote and serve the delicacy.

Turning a Seasonal Delicacy into a Record Achievement

Hairy crab has long been associated with seasonal Chinese dining, with diners looking forward to its return during the later months of the year.

For IWC Aquastic, the season represents an intensive period requiring careful planning, sourcing, preparation and service. Unlike menu items that can be offered throughout the year, hairy crab is highly seasonal, making the number sold within a limited period an important indicator of customer demand.

In 2025, IWC Aquastic recorded the highest number of hairy crabs sold by a single restaurant during the qualifying period, forming the basis of its The Asia Records recognition.

The achievement reflects not only sales volume, but also the restaurant’s ability to attract diners during a concentrated seasonal period and consistently deliver a dining experience centred around this sought-after delicacy.

Behind the milestone are founders Lim Chong Yuen and Lai Cheng Siew, whose focus has been on making the annual hairy crab season an experience that customers can anticipate and return for.

“Hairy crab season comes only once a year, and the period is relatively short. Every season, we want our customers to be able to enjoy this special delicacy while it is at its best. Achieving this The Asia Records is very meaningful to us because it reflects the support that our customers have given IWC Aquastic throughout the season. We are grateful to everyone who has been part of this journey,” said the founders.

A Record Built Within a Limited Season

The seasonal nature of hairy crab makes the achievement distinctive. With the main season spanning only a few months, restaurants have a limited timeframe to serve customers seeking the delicacy.

This creates operational challenges that go beyond ordinary restaurant service. Demand must be anticipated within a relatively short period, while sourcing and preparation have to be managed carefully to provide customers with a consistent experience.

For The Asia Records, the measurable number of hairy crabs sold by IWC Aquastic in 2025 provided a clear benchmark for recognising the restaurant’s achievement.

Dato’ KK Chua, Founder and Chief Adjudicator of The Asia Records, said the recognition demonstrates how a specialised seasonal offering can develop into a measurable record.

“A record becomes particularly meaningful when there is a clear and verifiable measurement behind the achievement. Hairy crab is a seasonal delicacy with a relatively limited selling period each year, which provides important context to the volume achieved by IWC Aquastic. We are pleased to recognise the founders and their team for achieving the highest number of hairy crabs sold by a single restaurant in 2025.”

Celebrating IWC Aquastic’s Milestone

The Asia Records recognition marks another chapter for IWC Aquastic as the restaurant prepares for future hairy crab seasons and continues building its reputation among diners who appreciate the delicacy.

For Lim Chong Yuen and Lai Cheng Siew, the achievement is also a reflection of the customers, team members and partners who contribute to each season.

With its “Highest Number of Hairy Crabs Sold by a Single Restaurant in 2025” title officially recognised by The Asia Records, IWC Aquastic has transformed a four-month seasonal opportunity into a measurable achievement and a milestone in its journey.

For further information about The Asia Records, its record recognitions and achievements across Asia, please visit www.theasiarecords.com.

For further information about IWC Aquastic Sdn Bhd, its hairy crab offerings and latest updates, please visit its official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/IWCAquastic/ and www.instagram.com/iwcaquastic/

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