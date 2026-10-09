The 17th International Greentech and Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia (IGEM) and the Kuala Lumpur Sustainability Summit (KLSS) 2026 opened today at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre and will run from 7 to 9 October. With a 17-year legacy, IGEM has become a global benchmark and a leading gateway to Asia’s green technology market.



The event began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by YB Dato’ Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup, Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES), YB Tuan Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh, Deputy Minister of NRES, YBhg Datuk Wira Anis Rizana Mohd Zainudin, Secretary General of NRES and the top management team, as well as En Saiful Adib Abdul Munaff, Group Chief Executive Officer of Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC).



At IGEM 2026, visitors can explore the latest green technologies, products, and solutions in renewable energy, the circular economy, carbon management, sustainable finance, and smart cities. The Sustainable Mobility Showcase highlights electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, battery technologies, and smart energy integration. It focuses on practical solutions for a low-carbon, climate-resilient future.



A new addition to this year’s programme, IGEM’s Eco Cinemax presents short films focused on sustainability, produced by independent filmmakers, government agencies, NGOs, and social enterprises. These films showcase individuals, ideas, and solutions that advance sustainability. The new Sustainable Lifestyle Showcase demonstrates how sustainability can be incorporated into daily life through fashion, beauty, personal care, and lifestyle products, featuring brands such as L’Oréal Groupe, The Body Shop, Fujifilm, Siti Khadijah, The Green Carpenter, Remadesia, and others.



The KLSS explored the key building blocks of Malaysia’s climate transition—from climate policy, carbon markets and sustainable finance to the energy transition. The opening keynote, Beyond Pledges: Mobilising Malaysia’s 2026 Climate Mandate, featuring the Secretary General of NRES, spotlighted Malaysia’s climate policy direction, regulatory reforms and COP31 preparations, while sessions with PETRONAS and other industry leaders will examine nature-related risks, sustainable finance, and how carbon MRV can turn emissions data into economic value and investment opportunities.



Day one also featured the Climate Change Forum and the soft launch of the COP31 Malaysia Pavilion, highlighting Malaysia’s international climate leadership. The pavilion, a prelude to the UN Climate Summit in Antalya, Türkiye (9–20 November 2026), presents Malaysia's strategy under its Nationally Determined Contribution 3.0 framework to reduce emissions, protect natural ecosystems, and attract climate finance to support a resilient, low-carbon economy.



At the MGTC Journey to Net Zero Hall, five Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) were signed to establish strategic partnerships in green skills and workforce development, artificial intelligence and data analytics, carbon markets, energy management, professional certification, and green technology. Collectively, these partnerships reflect MGTC’s commitment to building the capabilities, financing ecosystem, knowledge base and industry collaboration needed to accelerate Malaysia’s green transition.



Organised by NRES and co-organised by MGTC, IGEM 2026 aims to generate RM22.5 billion in potential deals and attract 60,000 attendees from 50 countries. International delegations from key Asian markets, including China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea, support cross-border collaboration. Strategic partners MIDA and MATRADE facilitate investment and business matching. Main sponsors include TNB, SAMAIDEN, TOSHIBA, Leader Energy, and Sungrow, with Malaysia Airlines and Firefly as official airline partners.



For more information, visit igem.my.

This content is provided by Malaysian Green Tech & Climate Change Corporation (MGTC)

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