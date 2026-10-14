The Top Tech Innovation Awards 2026 is back for its fourth edition, spotlighting the innovators and organisations driving Malaysia’s technological progress across areas such as artificial intelligence, automation, space tech and sustainability.

Endorsed by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) and organised by Malaysiakini and Digital News Asia, the awards are currently accepting submissions until October 31, 2026, with the award ceremony set to take place on December 10, 2026.





This year, TT dotCom Sdn Bhd (Time), a wholly owned subsidiary of Time dotCom Berhad, joins the initiative as its digitalisation partner, supporting a platform that recognises the ideas and technologies shaping Malaysia’s digital future.



Connectivity built for business

As businesses increasingly rely on digital tools and platforms, connectivity has become a fundamental part of how SMEs operate and grow. Time’s wholly-owned fibre infrastructure provides the connectivity backbone SMEs need to support their everyday operations and take the next steps in their digitalisation journey.

With a reliable fibre connection in place, SMEs can adopt digital tools with greater confidence, from cloud-based applications and digital payment systems to collaboration platforms and online services. These technologies can help businesses streamline everyday processes, improve how teams work and engage with customers, while giving them greater flexibility as their digital needs evolve.



Built for business continuity

The benefits of reliable connectivity also extend to business continuity. For SMEs, even a short disruption can affect customer communications, online transactions, access to cloud applications and other essential day-to-day activities. Reliable connectivity helps businesses minimise disruptions and maintain essential operations in an increasingly digital environment.

Beyond the technology itself, Time’s established fibre infrastructure and operating experience in Malaysia give SMEs access to a locally operated connectivity network. This local presence gives Malaysian businesses access to infrastructure designed around their connectivity needs, supporting their operations today while providing a stronger foundation for future digitalisation and growth.



However, digital transformation is not driven by connectivity alone. It also depends on the people and organisations willing to explore new possibilities, challenge conventional approaches and develop solutions to real-world problems.

It is this spirit of innovation that the Top Tech Innovation Awards seeks to recognise and celebrate.

The 2026 edition brings together innovators from across the technology ecosystem, spanning emerging talents and startups to established organisations and global companies. By recognising achievements across different fields, the awards highlight the breadth of innovation taking place and the potential for technology to create meaningful impact.



For Time, supporting the awards as digitalisation partner reflects its broader role in Malaysia’s evolving digital ecosystem. Beyond connecting people and businesses, the telecommunications sector is increasingly an enabler of how organisations adopt and scale new technologies.

From businesses embracing digital tools to innovators developing the next generation of solutions, strong digital infrastructure can help turn ideas into applications and possibilities into progress.

The partnership also comes as Malaysia continues to strengthen its position as a digitally driven economy. As technology becomes increasingly embedded across industries, collaboration between technology providers, innovators and the wider ecosystem will be important in ensuring that digital progress is both sustainable and inclusive.

Submit your entry by 31 October 2026 at mk.my/TTIA-2026 and explore the full award categories and criteria at mk.my/awardslist. Don’t miss the opportunity to showcase your work and be recognised among Malaysia’s leading technology innovators.