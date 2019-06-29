MOF seeking return of 1MDB funds from three Penang press groups

Three press associations in Penang which had obtained funds from 1MDB are being sought by the Finance Ministry for the return of the money.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the three associations had admitted to receiving RM150,000 from 1MDB.

“Now that they know the money is from 1MDB, they should know what to do," he told reporters in Butterworth today.

"There are various channels to return the 1MDB money, and they should contact the Finance Ministry to know the process."

Asked whether the three associations would be called to assist MACC investigations into the case, Lim said it would be up to the commission.

On a call by Gerakan president Dominic Lau for the government to reclaim the 1MDB money from former Umno leaders who are now in Pakatan Harapan, Lim said it was ridiculous.

Dominic had suggested that the government reclaim 1MDB money from Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, Kedah Menteri Besar Mukhriz Mahathir and Sabah Chief Minister Mohd Shafie Apdal.

“They did not receive the money because no transaction by 1MDB was made into their personal accounts,” he said.

Earlier, Lim handed over RM11,000 in financial aid to victims of a thunderstorm which occurred in Bagan Jermal on June 22.

- Bernama